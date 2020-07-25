The star of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; Shannon Beador and her 3 daughters test positive for coronavirus

"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Shannon Beador and her three daughters tested positive for coronavirus, just 10 days after the cast made a mid-pandemic trip to the show.

The 56-year-old reality star discussed her family's diagnoses in an Instagram post on Friday, sharing a "pre-pandemic" photo of her and her three daughters Sophie, 18, and twins Stella and Adeline, of 14.

"Today, we are Covid positive 4 times," revealed Beador. “The girls and I are blessed to be quarantined in the same house (but isolated in separate rooms). Many thanks to all the medical staff who have patiently guided us through this disease. Send prayers to everyone affected. 🙏🏻❤️ ".

When asked about filming for the current season, a Bravo representative told Page Six last week: "The real housewives of Orange County" recently resumed production with a comprehensive health and safety plan. The plan was developed in accordance with CDC guidance, all state and local orders, as well as NBCUniversal's safety guidelines. The health and safety of the cast and crew is Bravo's priority for all of his shows. "

Orange County has also seen an increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, however Kelly Dodd has insisted: "No one wears masks here in Orange County" because "no one is dying here from the virus."