The star of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; Vicki Gunvalson moves into Puerto Vallarta condo

"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Vicki Gunvalson officially moved into her new home in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Gunvalson, 58, visited Instagram on Thursday to share the news, filming from the top of a balcony overlooking the ocean.

"Well, it's been 24 hours since we first arrived at the condo since the purchase 6 weeks ago," the reality star revealed, "and while I was afraid to continue, I have to tell you that it was all one of my best decisions."

The Chicago native wished fans a happy Fourth of July as she glanced at her latest property.

“I took a leap of faith, I ended up closing a condo last month, and I got here last night, and I thought, you know what? This was what it should be, ”she said.

In May Gunvalson told fans that he purchased a condo in the Mexican resort town to serve as a vacation and retirement home.

"I know some of you may think it is wrong, especially in the state of the world, but for me it immediately gives me hope and peace that things will return to a new sense of normality soon." I will not visit there until I can, but as of today I have a house that makes me happy, "he wrote at the time.