The star of & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; Vanessa Morgan is pregnant

Surprise!

"Riverdale" actress Vanessa Morgan is pregnant and expecting a baby with husband Michael Kopech.

"I was debating keeping this part of my life hidden, but I knew that people would eventually see pictures of my belly and I wanted you to hear it from me," she wrote on Instagram on Friday along with a video showing her belly. "I want to keep this chapter of my life private, but I wanted to be the first to share the news."

The 28-year-old actress said her son is due in January and shared photos of her ultrasound and positive pregnancy tests.

"It's almost as if everything I thought mattered in this life had completely changed," he continued. "We are here for such a great purpose and life is so precious. I cannot believe how much growth and strength you have already given me as your mother. It is as if God knew I needed you, my angel."

She added: “The universe works in a mysterious way, but it always measures time the way it should be. Lil, you made yourself with so much love and it already exudes a light so strong that it warms my belly.

Morgan expressed how excited she was to be a mother and that she was "very happy" and "can't wait."

She and 24-year-old MLB star Kopech were married in January. This will be their first child together.

"We both knew the first day we met that 'this is it' and I am so excited that today officially starts forever," Morgan told E! News of the time.