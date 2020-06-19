The star of & # 39; Sopranos & # 39; James Gandolfini once threatened to hit Harvey Weinstein over the appearance of the talk show: report

Bada Bing!

"Soprano" star James Gandolfini once became so bothered by Harvey Weinstein's harsh pre-scandal forms that he exasperatedly threatened to "beat the magnate's f-ks."

His fellow "Sopranos" star Steve Schirripa revealed the anecdote on his "Talking Sopranos" podcast, which he co-presents with another of the show's former students, Michael Imperioli, explaining that Gandolfini spent his career dodging the promotional cycle of the interview circuit. for your projects. . (The Hollywood Reporter notes that he only sat down for an interview with "60 Minutes").

For 2012's "Killing Them Softly," distributed by The Weinstein Co., Gandolfini, who starred alongside Brad Pitt as a past hitman, was proceeding with his usual lack of promotion, annoying Weinstein, who wanted his protagonist put on an appearance on the David Letterman night show.

Schirripa: "He said, 'Harvey Weinstein keeps calling, he wants me to do Letterman and I said no.' And he got nasty with Jim. And Jim said, 'I'm going to beat Harvey Weinstein! He f-king calls me. again, I'm going to beat him! For the money he paid me, I'm not doing it! I swear to God. And this is before all Harvey Weinstein when he was still shit king.

Gandolfini revealed in a Wall Street Journal article promoting "Killing Them Softly" that he had rejected the role multiple times while director Andrew Dominik was courting him. The actor died in 2013.

