The star of & # 39; Star Trek & # 39; Marina Sirtis apologizes for calling Lin-Manuel Miranda's council amid 'senseless' protests

"Star Trek" actress Marina Sirtis issued an apology after criticizing Lin-Manuel Miranda online.

Sirtis, 65, was caught up in the Twitter drama on Thursday when she accused Miranda, creator of the award-winning musical "Hamilton," of sharing "useless" advice with her followers amid protests related to the death of George Floyd.

"Gmorning. Go on. Listen to the pains. Learn from your mistakes. Hit your guts. Go on," Miranda wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

DICK WOLF FIRE THE WRITER OF THE LAW AND THE ORDER OF THE ORDER AFTER THREATS TO THE & # 39; LIGHTWEIGHT LOTERATORS … ABOVE & # 39;

Sirtis then allegedly criticized the artist for his encouraging words, writing in a now-deleted tweet: "Could you, for once in your life, say something that really matters in this time of crisis? Your topics are meaningless."

Fans quickly denounced Sirtis and defended the composer.

"I know it hurts and scares you to look at what is happening. But LMM is very serious about this. They are not empty topics. He went out and looked at Hamilton's production position at BLM. He protested and fought for Puerto Rico and for diversity. Attacking it helps what? "Asked one user.

Sirtis stated that she is "not afraid" and told the follower that she was "angry and outraged".

Another informed Sirtis that Miranda had been "saying a lot of important things" between his good morning and good night messages. The user rated Miranda's "tweets" as "comforting."

"Then they are easily pleased," said Sirtis.

OBAMA SPEAKS ABOUT THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD: "THIS SHOULD NOT BE NORMAL IN 2020 AMERICA"

Another Twitter user told Sirtis that Miranda has a "pinned tweet" that appears at the top of his Twitter account about bail fund donations. The user also argued with Sirtis that Manuel has been sharing "useful resources" with a "huge and anxious audience."

"I didn't know," admitted the actress.

Sirtis later apologized for his comments against Miranda, who appears to have never responded to his criticism. She admitted that she may have over-dramatized the situation.

"I reread some of my tweets today. Maybe I got off the wrong side of the bed this morning. Sorry to anyone who offended," he said.

JOHN CUSACK FILMS THE ALTERATION WITH THE POLICE IN CHICAGO, SAYS THAT HIS BICYCLE WAS HIT WITH A BATON

Sirtis appears in the 2020 "Star Trek: Picard" series as Deanna Troi. He also appeared in "Star Trek Continues" from 2013-2017.

Earlier this week, Miranda accepted the blame when the official Twitter account "Hamilton" was criticized for failing to report racism in a timely manner after George Floyd's death.

"As a writer for the show, I take responsibility and apologize for my part in this moral failure. I regret not pressing harder and faster for us to speak out these self-evident truths under the Hamilton banner, which has come to mean so much to many of you guys, "said Manuel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued: "Literally, the idea of ​​the show does not exist without the brilliant black and brown artists of our cast, crew, and production team who bring this story to life every time it is presented. And while living in a country where black people It is under attack by emboldened white supremacy, police brutality, and centuries of systemic anti-black racism. It is up to us in words and deeds to defend our fellow citizens. It is up to us to do the work to be better allies and to have each other's backs. others ".