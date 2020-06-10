The star of & # 39; Teen Mom & # 39; Taylor Selfridge loses MTV concert, network puts out special after racially callous tweets

"Teen Mom" ​​star Taylor Selfridge is no longer associated with the popular MTV franchise due to callous racial comments she made on social media, according to a report.

The network confirmed in a statement its recent decision to cut ties with Selfridge, 25, who shares a son with boyfriend Cory Wharton.

"MTV has removed & # 39; Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor & # 39; s Baby Special & # 39; from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media "An MTV spokesperson told People.

The spokesperson added: "MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and supports those who speak out against injustice."

According to People, Selfridge received a backlash earlier this week for past racist comments on his social media accounts. She is just one of the many stars who have been blamed for past racist comments in the wake of George Floyd's death.

According to multiple reports, this is not the first time that Selfridge has faced his derogatory past comments. During "Teen Mom OG" season 8, Wharton's girlfriend discussed her past mistakes with her ex, Cheynne Floyd.

"At the time, because I was younger, I didn't think it was a negative thing. I thought 'Oh, this is funny' or something like that, but it's not," he said. "This happened a long time ago."

"That is my biggest mistake," he added. "I just had to grow up, honestly. I had to experience other places."

The Selfridge and Wharton special was replaced by an episode of "Catfish" on Tuesday night. Selfridge reacted to MTV's decision in a statement shared with his Instagram story.

"As you know, our special did not air tonight. I made the decision last week not to film the upcoming 'Teen Mom OG' season with Cory for the benefit of me and my daughter," she wrote to through People. "I don't think the reality TV lifestyle will benefit me more at this point in my life. Since current events are what they are and reality TVs are selective about who the rules apply to or what is considered acceptable behavior I have no other respect. "

She added: "Once again, I apologize for anyone who has hurt or offended in the past. I have addressed my mistakes many times online and would like to go ahead and remain the best version of myself. My past yes no I define who I am today and hope you can see the change. Respect my decision to provide a normal and healthy life for my family. "

Representatives for MTV and Selfridge did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.