The star of & # 39; The Office & # 39; Brian Baumgartner talks about a new podcast, describes popularity & # 39; mind boggling & # 39; of the program

Actor Brian Baumgartner, best known for playing Kevin Malone in "The Office," told "Special Report" Thursday that it is "mind-blowing" for him to see how many people have found solace in the hit television series during the coronavirus pandemic. .

"The first day of what many consider to be quarantine, March 15, which was [a] Sunday, 250 million minutes aired on Netflix that day alone," Baumgartner told host Bret Baier. "It's amazing, how people still consume it."

That fanaticism, according to Baumgartner, is the reason he released his podcast, "An Oral History of & # 39; The Office & # 39;", the first episode of which was released on Tuesday.

The Atlanta native told Baier he wanted "to look back and try to answer the question [of] why the show lasted all this time."

"Why has the audience grown, specifically, and why 12-year-olds and 13-year-olds, why are they gobbling up this show that really is about middle-aged office workers?" I ask. "Why am I on a Billie Eilish song? Why am I still playing golf at the [Celebrity] American Century Tournament?"

Ricky Gervais, who created and starred in the British version of the sitcom, recently told the London Times that he believed "The Office" would be less successful if it aired today, due to what Gervais called "outraged monsters taking things out. of context. "

Baumgartner said he believes the show had "very clear" perspectives on "race, sexuality, women's rights issues [and on] health care."

"Now within that, there were people saying things that were not appropriate," he admitted, "but for me, the sum total was, when one person says something that maybe they shouldn't be saying, but the rest of the office is responding. to that person in a way that lets them know that's not right … so I think the sum total of the message is not wrong. "