The star of & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; Carole Baskin promotes big cat-centric smartphone game: report

Carole Baskin is trading her infamy "Tiger King" to promote a big cat smartphone game.

Baskin, who was memorably accused in the hit Netflix docuseries of killing her second husband and putting her body in a meat grinder, started a fairly average press release about the game saying, "I, Carole Baskin, spoke publicly for the first time. time time since & # 39; Rey Tigre & # 39; ".

He then admitted that he has actually spoken publicly on his website since the show aired, and concluded that he would not be giving interviews about the show as he launched the app. "Big Cat Rescue VR Tiger Game" is a "fully immersive game" that allows users to track and learn about tigers.

"It is clear to me that most people do not understand that tiger farming is causing their extinction in the wild, not preventing it," she says. "Another fallacy that became apparent was the belief by the general public that captive-bred big cats can be released."

She strongly denies having committed murder.

