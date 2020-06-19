"The Star-Spangled Banner & # 39;: & # 39; I don't think it's appropriate & # 39; to play the US national anthem at professional sporting events, says Bruce Arena

"We don't use the national anthem in theaters and on Broadway, other events in the United States, and I don't think it's appropriate to have a national anthem before a baseball game, an MLS game."
Arena added: "You think about it in Major League Soccer, most of the players who are on the field during the national anthem are international players, not even Americans.
"So why are we playing the national anthem? With all due respect, I live in the best country in the world, but I think it is inappropriate."
& # 39; I was crying & # 39;
The poem was put to a tune called "The Anacreontic Song", which was composed in the late 1700s by a man named John Stafford Smith. The song was linked to the Anacreontic Society, which was a club of amateur musicians and singers named after the Greek poet Anacreon.
"The Star-Spangled Banner" was not actually adopted as the official US anthem. USA Until 1931, although it was already popular and had already been used by various American institutions by then.
"As a national team coach sometimes with the national anthem, I was crying," said Arena, who is the coach of the New England Revolution, but coached the US national soccer team. USA On two separate occasions.
"Honored for representing the United States at World Cups and international games. And I think playing the national anthem is clearly appropriate at those levels."
"However, I wonder why we are playing national anthems at professional sporting events in our country."
origins
The country was at war, and it had just been announced that baseball players would soon be drafted into the military.
This game took place in Chicago, but the Red Sox reflected their opponents by playing the song in the sequential games.
Playing the national anthem at sporting events has been seen as an opportunity to celebrate the freedom of the United States and honor the sacrifices of those who have protected it.
Down on my knees
Arena said he supports the right of people to kneel.
"Today I understand why people kneel," he said. "We saw it with women, we saw it in the NFL and I think if they are respectful, it is appropriate."
Speaking about his response to the Black Lives Matter movement, Arena added: "As an American and as a white American, I am ashamed of the situation that in 2020 we will have this type of racism in our country."
"It is not an accident that some of these killings are taking place. There is prejudice and there is racism and this is a time when people have to step up and defend what is right."