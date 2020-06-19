"The Star-Spangled Banner & # 39;: & # 39; I don't think it's appropriate & # 39; to play the US national anthem at professional sporting events, says Bruce Arena

"We don't use the national anthem in theaters and on Broadway, other events in the United States, and I don't think it's appropriate to have a national anthem before a baseball game, an MLS game."

Arena added: "You think about it in Major League Soccer, most of the players who are on the field during the national anthem are international players, not even Americans.

"So why are we playing the national anthem? With all due respect, I live in the best country in the world, but I think it is inappropriate."

& # 39; I was crying & # 39;

"The Star-Spangled Banner" began as a poem, called "The Defense of Fort McHenry". It was written by Francis Scott Key in 1814 during the War of 1812. The stanzas tell of the Battle of Baltimore, a one-day siege between British and American forces.

The poem was put to a tune called "The Anacreontic Song", which was composed in the late 1700s by a man named John Stafford Smith. The song was linked to the Anacreontic Society, which was a club of amateur musicians and singers named after the Greek poet Anacreon.

"The Star-Spangled Banner" was not actually adopted as the official US anthem. USA Until 1931, although it was already popular and had already been used by various American institutions by then.

"As a national team coach sometimes with the national anthem, I was crying," said Arena, who is the coach of the New England Revolution, but coached the US national soccer team. USA On two separate occasions.

"Honored for representing the United States at World Cups and international games. And I think playing the national anthem is clearly appropriate at those levels."

"However, I wonder why we are playing national anthems at professional sporting events in our country."

origins

The tradition of playing the "Star Spangled Banner" at sporting events dates back to 1918, when a live band played the song during the seventh inning of the first World Series game between the Chicago Cubs and the Boston Red Sox.

The country was at war, and it had just been announced that baseball players would soon be drafted into the military.

It has been said that the song unified and energized the shadowy crowd.

This game took place in Chicago, but the Red Sox reflected their opponents by playing the song in the sequential games.

Before long, it was played at various sporting events and at the end of World War II, NFL Commissioner Elmer Layden had ordered the song to be played at all soccer games.

Playing the national anthem at sporting events has been seen as an opportunity to celebrate the freedom of the United States and honor the sacrifices of those who have protected it.

Down on my knees

Colin Kaepernick's decision to kneel during the national anthem is not the first time that there has been controversy surrounding the anthem at sporting events.

In 1954, the Baltimore Orioles general manager Arthur Ehlers lamented fans that he believed they did not respect the anthem by speaking and laughing during the song.

Arena said he supports the right of people to kneel.

"Today I understand why people kneel," he said. "We saw it with women, we saw it in the NFL and I think if they are respectful, it is appropriate."

Speaking about his response to the Black Lives Matter movement, Arena added: "As an American and as a white American, I am ashamed of the situation that in 2020 we will have this type of racism in our country."

"It is not an accident that some of these killings are taking place. There is prejudice and there is racism and this is a time when people have to step up and defend what is right."