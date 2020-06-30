The stars of & # 39; Ferris Bueller & # 39; s Day Off & # 39 ;, Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Gray meet and share memories of filming

The old is new again, as the stars of "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" recently got together to remember their time filming the 1986 film.

Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Gray, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara and more all joined in a virtual chat for actor Josh Gad's YouTube series "Reunited Apart".

Broderick, 58, joined the call first and recalled that his agent told him that John Hughes wanted him for an upcoming movie.

JENNIFER HUDSON OFFERS POWERFUL PERFORMANCE ON THE ARETHA FRANKLIN BIOPIC TRAILER

"He was doing a play at the time and everyone said he was the Steven Speilberg of teen movies, that's what they said," the actor recalled. "I said 'That sounds good' and then I think I rented 'Breakfast Club' and 'Sixteen Candles' and I loved it."

He continued: "I got a call on the stage door: 'Matthew, you have a call.' It was Ace Video Store (saying): 'You've had' Sixteen candles blown out for two and a half months. How do you plan to pay You owe $ 11,000. " And I said, "You can't charge me more than the cost of the tape, what do you mean?" They were pretty serious. "

The star said there was something that worried him about the movie: breaking the fourth wall.

Broderick related having starred in two plays in which his character speaks to the public, which makes him hesitate when the offer for "Bueller" appeared to him.

"I was actually like, 'Oh man, maybe I better not do this because all I do is talk to the audience,' he said, but noted that talking to a live audience was different from talking to a camera.

CHARLES WEBB, NOVEL AUTHOR WHO BECAME THE WINNING FILM OF OSCAR & # 39; THE GRADUATE & # 39 ;, DEAD AT 81

Finally, Gray, 60, who played Broderick's sister, also appeared for the call, recalling some of his antics on set.

"He had no one to hang out with because everyone was playing all the time, so he was very lonely," recalled the "Dirty Dancing" star. "So I would get in all kinds of trouble."

The actress said she would dress up to look like an autograph dog, even trying to sneak into the movie in disguise.

"John (Hughes) had security following me and saying, 'Keep her away from us', and I was just approaching everyone to see if I could get into the movie like this autograph dog," he recalled of his prank antics. . "I felt so left out!"

"I totally forgot, you were crazy!" Sara, 53, said with a laugh.

The stars of the film reflected on working with Hughes, who died in 2009 at the age of 59 after a heart attack.

"He treated the kids like they were in trouble, they had concerns and he honored all of that," said Ruck, 63.

Gray added: "It was almost like I was giving the teens a break."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To cap off the video, several legendary stars recreated some of their iconic moments from their Hughes directed or written movies.

Molly Ringwald, Chevy Chase, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Steve Martin were among the stars who paid tribute to the famous filmmaker by rereading some of his most famous lines.