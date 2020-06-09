The state accuses fired IG of obtaining official documents and accessing the office after the dismissal

EXCLUSIVE: A senior State Department official accused Steve Linick, the department's fired inspector general, of contacting a former colleague, obtaining official documents and returning to his former office, all in violation of the terms of his administrative license, according to Fox News. .

In a letter to Linick's attorney, obtained by Fox News, Assistant Secretary of State Department Administration Brian Bulatao says that "in the days leading up to his testimony before Congress, he sent a text message to the deputy inspector general, Diana Shaw, requesting a copy of the DOD IG Report on the origins of a leak from the OIG's draft state report to the media last fall, without informing her own chain of command, we understand that Ms. Shaw contacted with the DOD Office of Inspector General to request a copy of the report on behalf of Mr. Linick. "

Bulatao also wrote that "it is unclear what Mr. Linick's motivation was, but it was inappropriate for him to seek the DOD IG report through the State OIG, since he was, at the time, on administrative leave pursuant to a decision of the president with a new interim inspector general. "

The official added: "His apparent urgency is even more unusual given that Mr. Linick had repeatedly refused to share the DOD IG report with anyone in the State Department."

Bulatao also claims that Linick "repeatedly returned to his former office without seeking authorization from his Department reporting chain, also against clear instructions he received."

A Linick attorney did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

President Trump fired Linick on May 15 at the request of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, sparking controversy.

Linick, at the time of his firing, had been investigating the $ 7 billion arms sale from the State Department to Saudi Arabia, despite congressional objections. Linick was also investigating whether Pompeo misused department funds to run personal errands, such as walking his dog, making dinner reservations, and picking up his dry cleaning.

Linick sat down for an interview in Congress last week where Democrats say he told them Bulatao tried to "intimidate" him while investigating the State Department.

Linick also defended his work as "impartial" and "disregarding politics" during closed-door testimony on Capitol Hill.

He maintained that "every minute" of his work as inspector general "has been dedicated to promoting the agency's efficiency and effectiveness" and ensuring that taxpayer funds are protected against waste, fraud and abuse.

A handful of Senate Republicans have criticized the administration for failing to provide a reason to fire Linick.

Last week, Senator Chuck Grassley, according to his office, announced that "he refuses to advance certain nominees until the White House provides adequate reasons for the termination of the inspectors general of the Department of State and Intelligence Community."

Fox News's Brooke Singman and Alex Pappas contributed to this report.