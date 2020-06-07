The state of emergency of the city of Florida prohibits the sale of arms amid protests: & # 39; It is paralyzing & # 39;

Gun store owners in West Palm Beach, Florida say the city's local state of emergency is forcing them to turn down customers.

West Palm declared an emergency last Sunday amid protests by George Floyd.

A local state of emergency prohibits the sale of firearms and alcohol. Stores may not intentionally display ammunition or weapons. During a local state of emergency, it is also illegal to possess a firearm in a public place.

"Basically, this is, 'Don't bring a gun to a peaceful protest'," Adrienne Ellis, deputy chief prosecutor for the state of West Palm Beach, said Friday, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Alex Shkop, owner of the Weapons and Weapons Training Center, told paper gun buyers that they can visit other gun stores in other Palm Beach County municipalities that have not declared a Local State of Emergency.

"The order does not protect anyone because if someone wants to get something, they can go less than 2 miles away," he said.

Baba Boom Guns managing partner Adam Golden told the newspaper that he turned down customers looking to buy guns to protect themselves and their homes because they worried that the West Palm Beach Police Department was "too skinny."

"(It) is paralyzing," he said of the emergency declaration. "How can you go a week without pay?"

Shkop said he is not sure if the Local State of Emergency allows him to hold firearms training classes, the newspaper reported.

"We sell weapons. We do background checks. We are not selling them from trucks, "he said." The good person is now restricted. That is the irony of the law. "