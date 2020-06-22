The state of San José ends the use of the gesture & # 39; Spartan Up & # 39; on the white supremacist connotations

San Jose State University announced on Friday that it will end the use of the "Spartan Up" hand gesture about the possibility that, if done incorrectly, it might resemble a white supremacist symbol.

Dr. Mary A. Papazian made the announcement as part of the school's June 15 celebration.

"We will withdraw the use of the" Spartan Up "hand gesture, a recent addition to SJSU traditions, which, if done incorrectly, resembles what has become a well-known White Power hand gesture," Papazian said.

"A New Traditions working group represented by students, teachers, and staff will explore and recommend new traditions to further strengthen our Spartan spirit."

The athletic director of San José State University, Marie Tuite, also addressed the gesture.

"We all agree that the gesture has become part of the structure and footprint of our university, however, when the gesture is used incorrectly, it can be offensive to some members of our university family," Tuite said in a release.

"When our hand gesture & # 39; Spartan Up & # 39; was misinterpreted as a sign of & # 39; good & # 39; And not as the right gesture, the wrong sign created a divide in our campus community. It was timely and appropriate to make the decision to stop using the hand gesture associated with Spartan Up. "

The Anti-Defamation League has called for caution to those who use the "OK" symbol.

"The overwhelming use of the 'okay' hand gesture today remains its traditional purpose as a gesture that signifies assent or approval," the organization says.

As a result, it cannot be assumed that someone who uses the symbol is using the symbol in a trolling context, or especially a white supremacist, unless there is other contextual evidence to support the discussion. Since 2017, many people have been falsely accused of being racist or white supremacists for using the 'ok' gesture. in its traditional and innocuous sense ”.

The state of San José has followed the path of Virginia and UNLV by changing the symbols that have had racial connotations.