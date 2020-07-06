The statue of Frederick Douglass collapsed on the anniversary of his famous speech





The Douglass monument, one of several in Rochester, New York, was found ripped from its base and disposed in a gorge over the weekend. Countless statues have fallen in recent weeks, but unlike Douglass, they were all men on the opposite side of history.

The incident occurred late July 4 or early July 5, according to Rochester communications director Justin Roj.

In addition to its removal, the statue also suffered damage to Douglass's hands, Roj said.

Police have not identified who downed the statue, and Rochester Police Chief La & # 39; Ron Singletary declined to speculate on a motive.