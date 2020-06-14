The statue of Jefferson Davis retiring in Kentucky was a surprise

Nothing like a little bourbon when you are lifting a statue.

Workers who removed a statue of Civil War General Jefferson Davis from the Kentucky state capitol in Frankfort on Saturday discovered unexpected artifacts hidden inside the base: a bottle of Glenmore Kentucky Whiskey Bourbon Straight and a copy of the State Journal newspaper from 20 October 1936., the day the statue was erected.

A local report suggested that the bottle may have contained a piece of paper, but others said the container was empty.

The Kentucky Historic Property Advisory Commission voted overwhelmingly on Friday to remove the Davis statue. Davis, an American senator who died in 1889, was President of the Confederate States. He was later charged with treason but was not tried.

The Davis statue will be moved to a state park at Davis' birthplace in Fairview, Kentucky.