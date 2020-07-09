The statue of Melania Trump in Slovenia caught fire on the fourth of July; wanted suspects

A wooden statue of First Lady Melania Trump was reportedly burned on 4 July near her hometown in Slovenia, prompting her withdrawal.

"I want to know why they did it," Brad Downey, an American artist who commissioned the sculpture, told Reuters. If the suspect or suspects are caught, Downey said, he would like to interview them for a movie he is making that will be part of an upcoming exhibition of his work in the first lady's home country.

The life-size rough depiction of the first lady was carved from a tree trunk by a local artist and presented last summer.

Downey, who filed a police report on vandalism, said he had envisioned the statue as a way to highlight the fact that the first lady is an immigrant in a US administration promising to reduce illegal immigration and some forms of legal immigration, Reuters reported.

The statue has been controversial since its inception, and some say it looked more like a "scarecrow" than the first lady.

Earlier this year, a wooden statue of President Trump in Slovenia was set on fire, according to BBC News.

In the United States, statues of historical figures have become targets of protesters since the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, on May 25.

Monuments to the Confederate leaders were the initial targets of the protesters. They then moved on to slave owners, including Founding Fathers George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, and other controversial figures like Christopher Columbus, whose legacies are complicated.

Protesters vandalize statues with graffiti, or tear them down with ropes or set them on fire.

Amid vandalism of statues of figures considered racist, others have also been attacked. Protesters in Wisconsin this month tore down the "Forward" statue, a representation of a woman symbolizing progress, and last weekend vandals in Rochester, New York, tore down and damaged a monument to abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

The vandalism of the statues has spread throughout the world. Even a statue of wartime British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was defaced in London.

President Trump has promised to protect historic statues and punish vandals with prison. He has also proposed a "National Garden" of heroes that would include statues of high achievers from politics, the military, science, history, sports and religion.