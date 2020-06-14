The statue of Robert E. Lee is renewed with the pride flag and the sign & # 39; BLM & # 39;

The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee has been the scene of many protests since George Floyd's death and is the same currently in legal limbo after the governor's order to remove it was met with a lawsuit.

After multiple protests, the statue has been covered in multi-colored spray paint with phrases like "Black Lives Matter" and "Stop White Supremacy".

Earlier this month, Governor Ralph Northam announced that he would remove the statue in honor of the Confederate General, calling it "incorrect" during a press conference.

His effort has been stalled by a county circuit judge.