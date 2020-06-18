The statue of Robert E. Lee of Richmond surrounded by a concrete barrier as the court fight unfolds

State workers in Richmond, Virginia erected concrete barriers around a 130-year-old Confederate General Robert E. Lee statue as the legal fight for its removal unfolds in court.

Protests across the country have focused on statues depicting historical figures who defended slavery during the Civil War. Governor Ralph Northam ordered their removal and storage placement amid protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that a court order ordered last week by a circuit judge expires Thursday. Patrick McSweeney, an attorney representing Monument Avenue residents in the lawsuit against Northam, has withdrawn the lawsuit from federal court and wants to add the lawsuit to the case already on file in the city circuit court.

"It is a state problem," McSweeney told the newspaper. "It should be decided in state court."

The lawsuit was reportedly transferred to federal court on his grounds that the removal of the statue would disregard the laws of National Historic Monuments. The lawsuit claims that the removal of the statue would jeopardize tax benefits in the district, according to the newspaper.

"We have not asked to ban the removal" of the statue, he said.

The Washington Post reported that the statue, located on Monument Avenue, has been in place for 130 years.

The addition of the barriers comes shortly after protesters in Richmond demolished another Confederate statue in the city Tuesday night, the media reported.

The Virginia Department of General Services said in a statement it plans to remove the statue of the Confederate general as soon as possible. But authorities said it must be done safely, given the weight and height of the monument.

"The massive statue weighs approximately 12 tons, is 21 feet tall, and has been on a 40-foot pedestal for 130 years," the agency said in a statement. "Meticulous planning is required to safely remove an ancient monument of this size and scale."

Associated Press contributed to this report.