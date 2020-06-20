The statue of Ulysses S. Grant collapsed in San Francisco

A statue of former President Ulysses S. Grant, the Union General who led his army to victory against the Confederacy during the Civil War, was demolished on Friday when hundreds gathered in San Francisco to celebrate June 15.

During his tenure in the White House, Grant advocated for the civil rights of former slaves and helped ratify the Fifteenth Amendment, which gave blacks the right to vote.

While Grant allowed former Confederate leaders to pardon, he also passed laws limiting the activities of the Klu Klux Klan to prevent them from terrorizing African Americans.

Critics of the former president point to the fact that he owned a slave, who may have been donated to him but was released before the start of the war.

Nearly 400 people gathered to tear down the effigy on the anniversary commemorating the day African-Americans in Texas were finally informed that President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation to free slaves who lived in Confederate states two years earlier.

No arrests were made during the statue incident, according to the NBC Bay Area.

The statue was one of three that tore down Golden Gate Park during the protests.

Others included a statue of Junípero Serra, an 18th-century missionary who was declared a saint in the Catholic Church, and Francis Scott Key, author of the national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Protesters have brought down several statues across the country in the wake of George Floyd's death – an unarmed black man who died in police custody after a former Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.