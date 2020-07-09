The Steelers will require fans to wear masks, if viewers allow

The Pittsburgh Steelers will require fans to wear masks at Heinz Field this season, if viewers are finally allowed into the games.

"Our goal is to continue to have fans at Heinz Field this year with the understanding that social estrangement, as well as the requirement that all fans wear masks, will play a role in the ability to ensure a safe atmosphere," said the director of Communications from Steelers, Burt. Lauten told ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "We will continue to work with the NFL and public health officials to finalize plans for fans to attend our games at home."

In May, the Steelers announced that they were holding 50 percent of tickets for sale, anticipating the need for continued social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis.

Heinz Field has a 68,400 capacity for soccer games.

Pittsburgh's regular season opener is scheduled for Sept. 20 against the Denver Broncos.