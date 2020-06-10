The stock market no longer cares if Trump wins

It's kind of funny. The conventional wisdom on Wall Street is that the market likes it when a Republican is in power. And Trump has enacted a number of investor-friendly policies, including tax cuts and the rollback of some federal regulations on healthcare and banking.

The market had been moving at virtually the same level as general election polls, until recently.

"That relationship has broken down a bit in early June, with Trump's chances falling (according to the betting markets) and the rise of the S&P 500," RBC strategist Lori Calvasina wrote in a report Monday.

The recent rebound in the market should be a good sign for Trump's re-election prospects. But Calvasina noted that "the stock market has decoupled from Trump."

The economy remains weak even as stocks soar

The stock market is not the economy. Investors are optimistic even when millions of Americans have lost their jobs as a result of the Covid-19 related closings.

That fact could hurt Trump, as well as the growing level of racial and social unrest in the country, something investors have largely ignored but voters can't.

However, the fact that Trump is lagging behind Biden even as stocks rise is remarkable.

The stock market worked quite well when Democrats Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were in the White House. So the idea that Wall Street can't prosper with a Democratic president is totally wrong.

Still, what Wall Street likes best is that when there's a fairly even division of power between the two sides in Washington. Investors like stagnation.

That is the case now, as Democrats have control of the House, while Republicans have a slim majority in the Senate.

But some experts are starting to bet that Democrats could win a clean sweep in November. According to a recent report by Goldman Sachs, the forecast markets are valuing with a slight chance that the Senate will turn blue.

So why are stocks picking up even when Trump's re-election campaign has seemingly reached a speed increase and may threaten the chances of Senate Republicans staying in power?

Calvasina said in his report that there could be several factors at play.

She said that "perhaps the stock market no longer sees Trump as necessary for continued profit."

A Biden presidency can't hurt corporate profits

That may especially be the case, as the more moderate Biden is not expected to come up with any policies that are as damaging to big business as a progressive candidate like Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders could have.

Calvasina suggested that investors are "comforting" themselves with the idea that another centrist like Kamala Harris could be Biden's choice for the vice president rather than a more liberal campaign partner.

On the other hand, the market may not be signaling that it expects a Democratic victory after all.

The surprising monthly gain in jobs and the drop in the unemployment rate reported last Friday could be an indication of the recession. which officially started in February, may have almost finished.

Keep in mind that elections are still five months away, and if the economy continues to rebound, that's definitely something Trump will take credit for on the campaign trail.

"Perhaps (Wall Street) believes that improving economic data will give Trump the boost again," Calvasina said. "The market could anticipate a change in Trump's chances."

Although the last two headlines to lose reelection offers – Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush: were derailed by the economy, Trump may benefit from an economic tailwind in November.