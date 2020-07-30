The stolen teddy bear with the voice of the dying mother has been returned after actor Ryan Reynolds, celebrities offered a $ 15,000 reward







Mara Soriano's mother, Marilyn Soriano, 53, died on June 29, 2019, after battling cancer. Mara Soriano said her mother gave her the bear, which includes a recorded voice message, shortly before her death.

During a hectic move last week, the bear was stolen out of the U-Haul that Soriano and his fiancé rented to transport his belongings. It was packed in a bag with other valuables.

On Saturday, after CNN news partner CBC reported a story about the missing bear, the search for the Soriano bear quickly spread through social media and caught the eye of actor Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds offered a $ 5,000 reward for returning the bear. Other celebrities including Dan levy and Zach Braff He tweeted his feelings in hopes of reuniting Soriano with the bear.

After Reynolds' offer, Soriano told CNN on Thursday that the Canadian radio and television personality George Stroumboulopoulos and Kraft Peanut Butter each pitched at $ 5,000, making the total reward offer $ 15,000. In a tweet on Wednesday, Soriano said the bear had been returned to him by two good Samaritans "without a scratch on it" and the voice box intact. The only thing missing was the bear's glasses, a replica of the ones his mother wore. "It honestly means everything to me," said Soriano. "There was a part of me that thought I would never see him again, for sure. It's a great city, there were so many places I could have been, it was like trying to find a needle in a haystack." "Now that I have it (the bear), I feel a little bit more hopeful and a little bit brighter," she said. "Every time I look at that bear now it's just a reminder that my mother is always with me, that she will always come back to me." "In happier news … thanks to everyone who searched high and low" Reynolds tweeted Wednesday. "For the person who took the bear, thank you for keeping it safe. Vancouver is amazing." Security images of the Soriano apartment building revealed a man who took the bag full of his valuables, according to CBC. The men who returned his bear told Soriano that they found it in a nearby park. Soriano spoke to Reynolds on Wednesday and said he sent the reward money to the men who found the bear. She said she is in contact with Stroumboulopoulos and Kraft Peanut Butter to get the full reward from the good Samaritans.





