The stone tools found in the cave in Mexico suggest that humans inhabited North America much earlier than previously thought.

A new study says that people inhabited North America some 26,500 years ago, much earlier than most scientists accept.

The stone tools found in a Mexican cave suggest that people arrived in North America from Asia much earlier than previously thought in the midst of the difficult and controversial process of establishing transmigration.

CONQUERING ANCHORS MAY HAVE BEEN DISCOVERED FROM MEXICO

<img src = "https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/640/320/Ancient-Stone-Tools-2.jpg?ve=1&tl = 1 "alt =" In this February 2019 photo provided by Mads Thomsen, researchers sample different cultural layers in a cave in Zacatecas, central Mexico. Artifacts from the site suggest that people lived in North America long sooner than most scientists think. (Mads Thomsen via AP)

In the Wednesday edition of the journal Nature, scientists reported on artifacts found in a mountain cave in the state of Zacatecas in north-central Mexico. Ciprian Ardelean of the Autonomous University of Zacatecas and others say they found stone tools and debris from tool making dating back to 26,500 years ago. There are indications that some artifacts date back more than 30,000 years, but the evidence so far is not strong enough to make a firm claim, Ardelean said.

Ardelean said he believed that people probably used the cave as a winter refuge for short periods of time. His team was unable to retrieve any human DNA from the cave.

In a Nature comment, Ruth Gruhn, professor emeritus of anthropology at the University of Alberta at Edmonton, said the results should bring new consideration to six Brazilian sites that are intended to be more than 20,000 years old. Those age estimates are now "commonly disputed or simply ignored by most archaeologists as too old to be true," he wrote.

Today, the most widely accepted dates for the earliest known archaeological sites in North America date back 15,000 years and extend to perhaps 17,000 years ago, said anthropology professor Tom Dillehay of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. He was not involved in the study of the cave.

Dillehay said the proposed date for the artifacts may be valid if it resists further scrutiny. But he suspects they are no more than 20,000 years old and likely fall in the 15,000 to 18,000 year range. He does not question that some of the artifacts are likely man-made, but said he would like to see other evidence of human occupation of the cave, such as homes, cut bones, and burned edible plant remains.

Associated Press contributed to this report.