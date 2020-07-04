The story behind the United States national anthem

Katharine Lee Bates, a 33-year-old English literature professor at Wellesley College, was on "a happy expedition through Pike & # 39; s Peak" in Colorado in 1893 when she looked "over the expanse of the fertile country as the stretching sea so far under those wide skies. "

In an instant, he said, "the first lines of the hymn floated in my mind." Those lines became "America the beautiful".

Everyone knows the first verse, with its evocation of "waves of amber grain" and "majesties of purple mountain." But how many have read, let alone sung, the entire song?

The full hymn is more than just a poetic appreciation of the country's natural wonders. It evokes the vitality of an ever-expanding America, celebrates its historical past, and, most importantly, evokes its unlimited future potential.

He praises the pioneer ancestors who beat "a path of freedom." . . through the desert "and pays tribute to the defenders of the nation in war, the brave" heroes. . . who loved his country the most. "

More: Expect a day when America's "alabaster cities" finally "sparkle undeterred by human tears."

The song has always aroused deep emotion. "I can't read the lines without swallowing," wrote one of the first readers to Bates. Voices trembled as crowds solemnly sang the song outside the White House in 1941 after Pearl Harbor and, six decades later, at Ground Zero after September 11.

In 1979, Pope John Paul II recited his fervent prayer: "America, America, God showered his grace on you", as he got off his plane on his first trip to this country.

The numerous memorable recordings and performances, by Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Willie Nelson, Mariah Carey and others, share a moving simplicity, without the vocal stunts that often accompany "The Star-Spangled Banner".

Music plays an important role in the mystique of the song. Samuel Howe, a church organist, composed it during an 1882 ferry trip from Coney Island to his home in Newark, for an entirely different hymn. It was attached to Bates' words in 1904 after his death.

Without a doubt, today is the day to fully appreciate this magnificent tribute to the United States and all that it represents. Have a glorious room!

"America the BEAUTIFUL"

By Katharine Lee Bates (1859-1929)

Music by Samuel Augustus Howe (1847-1903)

Oh beautiful for spacious skies

For waves of amber grain,

For the majesties of the purple mountain

Above the fruitful plain!

America! America!

God showered his grace on you

And crown your good with brotherhood

From the sea to the bright sea!

Oh beautiful for the pilgrim's feet

Whose severe passionate stress

A beaten path of freedom

Across the desert!

America! America!

God repair all your defects

Confirm your soul in self-control,

Your freedom in the law!

Oh beautiful to proven heroes

In a liberating struggle.

Who more than me loved his country?

And mercy more than life!

America! America!

May God refine your gold

Until all success is nobility

And every divine gain!

Oh beautiful for the patriot dream

What do you see beyond the years

Your alabaster cities shine

Undeterred by human tears!

America! America!

God showered his grace on you

And crown your good with brotherhood

From the sea to the bright sea!