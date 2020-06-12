The struggle of Asian markets after concerns about the US virus.

"All eyes will be on the United States tonight and whether the correction continues or is forgotten as soon as it started," Halley wrote in a research note on Friday. "You can build a sensible case for any outcome, and a wait-and-see strategy is best."
The pandemic has already caused unemployment to skyrocket in the United States when parts of the economy closed. A second wave of infections could force many companies to close again after reopening.
"Fear of an increasing rate of Covid-19 infections is the most important factor in our view for this sell-off," Tai Hui, Asia's chief market strategist for JP Morgan Asset Management, wrote in a research note published on Friday.
Oil markets also fell during Asian trading hours on Friday, likely a response to fears about rising infections in the world's largest oil-consuming economy, according to Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp. .
US oil USA It briefly sank more than 5% earlier in the Asian day, although futures rebounded and last traded 2.4% at $ 35.47 a barrel. Brent, the global benchmark, fell 2.4% to $ 37.62 a barrel, extending Thursday's sharp falls.
– Anneken Tappe and Tami Luhby contributed to this report.