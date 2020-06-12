The struggle of Asian markets after concerns about the US virus.







However, the main indexes in the region managed to avoid large losses. From Japan Nikkei 225 ( N225 ) ended the day with a 0.8% drop, significantly better than a previous drop of up to 3.1%.

South Korea Kospi ( KOSPI ) It was the last time lower by 1.9%, also better than before. From Hong Kong Hang seng ( HSI ) lost 1.2%, while China Shanghai compound ( SHCOMP ) it was flat.

Asia's resilience can be largely attributed to positive behavior in US supermarkets overnight, according to Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific in Oanda. Dow ( INDU ) futures rose more than 400 points, or 1.6%. S&P 500 ( SPX ) futures increased 1.4%, while Nasdaq ( COMP ) futures were up 1.3%. The top three indexes posted their worst performances since March on Thursday.

"All eyes will be on the United States tonight and whether the correction continues or is forgotten as soon as it started," Halley wrote in a research note on Friday. "You can build a sensible case for any outcome, and a wait-and-see strategy is best."