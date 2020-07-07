The student collected trash to pay for college. Now he is heading to Harvard Law

After graduating from high school, financial problems, illness and a major sports injury left Rehan Staton, 18, frustrated and exhausted as he worked to support his brother and father.

However, neither his family nor his co-workers at the Bates Trucking & Trash Removal sanitation company could see him give up on himself.

Today, Rehan not only graduated from college, but is heading to Harvard Law School this fall.

Rehan was born and raised in Bowie, Maryland. "Life was pretty normal until I was eight years old," says Rehan. During that time, her mother left her father and moved from the country.

After she left, the previously stable home faced financial difficulties when Rehan's father attempted to raise his two children on his own.

After years of private school and a "solid middle-class education," says Rehan, he and his older brother soon faced food insecurity as their father struggled to support his home, often working two or even three jobs at a time to support invoices. paid out.

During this time, the family of three was ostracized by many of their extended relatives and had to depend on each other for support.

By the seventh grade, Rehan's academics had suffered significantly under the pressure of their difficulties at home. "I wasn't eating every day and my dad was working all the time," he recalled. "Sometimes there would be no electricity at home."

Despite his fractured family life, Rehan found solace in athletics and trained in boxing and martial arts.

However, when a teacher recommended that Rehan be placed in remedial classes at school, his father intervened. At a local community center, her father met an aerospace engineer who offered Rehan free tutoring for the rest of the school year.

"I ended up climbing to the Honor Roll the rest of that year," Rehan recalls. "The same teacher who suggested I be placed in special education actually wrote my dad an apology note."

Rehan continued to improve academically while training to be a professional boxer in high school.

However, his dreams were dashed when he suffered a double shoulder injury in grade 12. At one point, his hopes of becoming a professional after graduation were dashed.

He hastily applied to several universities before the end of the year, but was rejected from all the schools he applied to. "That ended without working in my favor," says Rehan. "So I ended up going to work as a dumpster."

"It was the first time in my life that people got me up for getting up and not because I was good at sports," Rehan recalls.

His coworkers often tried to find out why he was there and suggested that he go to school or do something else. All of his colleagues at this time, with the exception of senior management, were previously imprisoned.

Rehan's colleagues finally spoke to Brent Bates, the son of the garbage truck company owners, about the smart young man on staff. Bates soon took Rehan under his wing and brought him to Bowie State University to meet a professor.

This teacher was so impressed by his conversation with Rehan that he appealed to the admissions board on his behalf. Rehan began his university studies later that year and earned a 4.0 GPA.

"I became president of organizations. I was gaining so much academic praise, it was crazy." At the end of his sophomore year, Rehan decided he wanted to go to law school.

As she reflects on her growth, Rehan credits her time as a sanitation worker for helping him see his potential. It is not lost on him that some of the people who are now familiar with his history can see that being a dump is a low point in his life. On the contrary, Rehan never felt more supported than during that time.

"Throughout my life … all the people in my life that I was supposed to admire were the ones who always downplayed me and made me feel bad about myself," he says.

"I had to go to the 'bottom' of the social hierarchy, that is, previously imprisoned sanitation workers, to be elevated."

Others' perception of him as a garbage dump made Rehan understand even more the intersectionality of race and class. These lived experiences inform his critical interpretations of culture and current events to this day.

Rehan's older brother Reggie Staton, 27, was a sophomore at Bowie State when his brother enrolled. Moved by his brother's potential to thrive in school, Reggie dropped out to return to work and support his family.

Two years after his successful enrollment at Bowie State University, Rehan transferred to the University of Maryland, where he graduated in 2018.

Over the course of the following year, Rehan worked in political consulting with the Robert Bobb Group, a firm in downtown DC, while studying for the LSAT. He was accepted into Harvard, Columbia, University of Pennsylvania, University of Southern California, and Pepperdine law schools this spring.

Despite cycles of adversity, Rehan has surpassed many of the goals he envisioned for himself. Like the community leaders who helped him achieve his dreams, he now plans to help other youth with LSAT tutoring and college counseling.

"When I look back on my experiences, I like to think that I made the best of the worst situation. Every tragedy I faced forced me out of my comfort zone, but I was fortunate to have a support system to help me prosper. those difficulties, "he said.

Rehan will begin online classes at Harvard Law School this fall.