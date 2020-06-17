The suicidal father walks away from the cliff with twin children, shows a video

A chilling video shows the moment a suicidal father drove his truck up a cliff in San Diego with his 2-year-old twin daughters inside before the three were rescued.

The man sank at Sunset Cliffs around 4:30 a.m. Saturday after threatening his wife that he would, KNSD reported.

The dramatic surveillance video posted on Facebook by CBS News 8 reporter Abbie Alford shows the man's van with the headlights on as it shoots over the edge and falls approximately 30 feet into the water.

The video shows the large splash that the vehicle made when it hit the water.

Another vehicle was very close, although it was unclear if it was a police car.

But the officers responded quickly and were able to save the father and his daughters.

San Diego K-9 Police Officer Jonathan Wiese was one of the first police officers on the scene and told KNSD that he was repelling himself down the cliff to reach the family.

Relating to the exit what he saw when he went down into the water, Wiese said: "He had the two girls", referring to the father.

“I was holding them and trying to step on the water, but they were all sinking. One was awake and crying, the other was quite lifeless. "

Wiese managed to get the group out of the water and place it on a nearby rock.

The father and one of his 2-year-old daughters suffered minor injuries. The other daughter was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but was expected to recover.