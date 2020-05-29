The Suicide Squad's original plan was to take him directly to the Justice League

David Ayer has revealed that his 2016 movie Suicide Squad originally going to lead Zack Snyder directly League of Justice. At the time, Snyder was working on an epic that would have spanned two films. Snyder has been in the news longer than usual after it was finally announced that his version of Justice League will hit HBO Max sometime next year. This was a great victory for the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, which is still ecstatic, more than a week after the news was officially announced.

Synchronizing stories: Squad was the gateway for JL, which was a much more ambitious two-part movie arc with impressive reach. Squad was the appetizer of Zack's epic. "The best plans", as they say. https://t.co/vqpeGwiKda – David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 28, 2020

Since the great news about Zack Snyder, David Ayer has made a lot of fun that he has his own cut of Suicide Squad Ready to go. While this is certainly exciting news for some DC fans, it doesn't have the massive explosion of support that Snyder Cut did. That said, it appears that Suicide Squad and the original vision of League of Justice they were supposed to be linked together. Yesterday explains.

"We synchronized stories: Squad was the gateway for JL, which was a much more ambitious two-part movie arc with impressive scope. Squad was the appetizer of Zack's epic. & # 39; The best plans & # 39; as they say".

Would David Ayer's cut of Suicide Squad Still leading to the Zack Snyder Justice League? That hasn't been confirmed since the idea of ​​turning the Snyder film into two installments was abandoned pretty soon, but it could generate more excitement around Warner Bros. possibly allowing Ayer to release his original cut of the 2016 film. However , it seems that most fans are happy that Snyder is finally getting some justice.

While not confirmed, David Ayer's Suicide Squad cut is believed to have had more images of Jared Leto's Joker, who was the focal point of the promotional material. When the movie hit theaters, DC fans were angered to learn that Leto had barely any screen time. Leto himself was reportedly quite angry with the way the theatrical cut ended. It is possible that Ayer Cut may help in this situation, although it is not clear what exactly Ayer had in mind or how the film would originally lead to League of Justice.

For now, Zack Snyder and his team are working on assembling their original cut from League of Justice. The studio has released some additional money to finish the visuals, which will take some time, and some cast members have come back on board to record new voiceovers. It is still unclear if there will be any actual reshoots, but an unconfirmed initial report claims there will be none, despite Snyder wanting to add new pieces. You can see David Ayer's Twitter answer about Suicide Squad originally led to Zack Snyder League of Justice over.

