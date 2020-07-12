The superintendent of one of the largest public school systems in the US has a message for DeVos: "You can't put all kids back in school."

For now, students in this suburban school system, one of the largest in the country, will only physically return to school on a limited basis – two days a week in the classroom. The rest will be virtual, and parents also have the option of keeping their children at home entirely.

Scott Brabrand, the superintendent of Fairfax County Schools, says this is the best option they could find to meet the guidelines of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We are going to have PPE for all of our teachers and students, and we are going to have a return to school in a new normal for Fairfax County and for school districts across the country," Brabrand said during a classroom interview in half of desks parked 6 feet away.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos repeatedly calls Fairfax County, Virginia, criticizing the current school system plan for just two days a week in the classroom as insufficient. Devos has noticed that it is well financed in one of the richest parts of America.

"I'd call it an elite public school system in America: It offered families a 'call' option 'for this fall, and their attempt at distance learning in the spring was a disaster. I give this as an example. because things like this can't happen again in the fall. It would fail America's students, and it would fail taxpayers who pay high taxes for their education, "DeVos said during a coronavirus task force news conference last week in which he pushed for America's schools to reopen full time.

"Covid beats us all, and the guidelines for 6-foot social distancing simply mean that you can't put all kids back in a school with the existing square footprint. It's that simple," Brabrand said flatly. in response to DeVos.

He argues that they may have many resources, but that does not make it more feasible to take students to schools and follow the guidelines of social distancing.

"This is the American dream, American public education. We are here to offer it to all of our students and families, and those who would criticize it, I don't think they have the best interests of public education and the United States at heart." he said, with a not-so-subtle dig at DeVos, the goal of which is to move more public funds with students to private schools.

Fairfax County is one of the largest school districts in the country with more than 188,000 students in grades pre-K-12.

Brabrand said that in normal times, students are on average about 18 inches apart from each other, and calculates that to have enough space for all of their students to be able to social distance, they would almost need another 200-site school system.

To clarify his point of view in another way, he said that the school system is the size of "five Pentagons."

"I would need another five Pentagons of space to be able to safely house all the students in Fairfax County Public Schools," he said, which would not only be expensive but also not feasible to build in the next six weeks before it begins. the school.

"What we are doing is the best we can under the restrictions of Covid-19," he insisted.

Parents hoping to improve

Fairfax County mother Miriam Aguila says she hopes the best the school system can do will look much better than spring for her daughter, a rising kindergarten student, and her son, who is entering third grade. .

She was frustrated with the virtual learning process, noting that she had too many platforms that often didn't work properly.

"My son had about 200 emails that I just didn't have time to review," Aguila said of her second-grader.

"Getting me to log in, technical difficulties, just being there. After that, I felt like an IT person, which is not my field. So it was crazy," he said, echoing the frustration and experience of parents across the country. .

"There were many times when, thank God, my work was very comprehensive where it was not available in the morning and I pushed my work schedule in the afternoon, sometimes even when they were in bed because I was calm," she recalled.

Aguila is a single mother but considers herself lucky. He can work from home and has help, even from his own mother who lives with them.

"Even when my mother is here, even with that help, sometimes you have to say, 'Hush! I'm on a call!'" He said.

"Sometimes I would get up until 2, 3 in the morning just because when the house is quiet, I could focus. And then you have to get up in the morning trying to do the best you can," he added.

Despite all that, Aguila plans to choose full-time virtual learning for the fall. He is concerned about exposing his 71-year-old mother, and also says that if there is an increase in the area and two-a-week in-person learning stops, his children will at least be consistent.

Knowing that CNN was also speaking to his school superintendent, he made a plea to make e-learning more streamlined for the fall.

"We had two weeks where we fought," Brabrand admitted, but he also insisted that they "fired" afterward.

"I wish I could do that from the beginning. We have lessons learned and we are using them to help us get ready for a successful crash," he said.

Some of the problems they had in the spring, like securing systems, have been resolved. But other challenges marked by Aguila, such as using more than one platform, will not change. They still plan to use both "Blackboard" and "Google Classroom".

But Brabrand insists that teachers are receiving better training and that any student with connectivity problems or who needs a computer or I-Pad can get one.

So far, most parents are opting for in-person learning.

As of Friday night, about half of the school district's students had registered their preference, and Brabrand said that about two-thirds are requesting an in-person experience, and about one-third virtual.

"Many of our families and communities want to return to normal, but we have to do normal in the context of Covid-19. We have to be able to reopen schools responsibly and safely, for our students, for our staff and for our community. ", said.

Everyone at the site will be required to wear masks, including younger students, which he admits will be a challenge for younger children.

"One of the things I already told parents, when you consider your choice of virtual or back to school, put a mask on your child for a few hours a day during the summer, see what it is like. It is a new experience for children I still believe in children's resilience. We know that some children, again at very young ages, may have difficulties with the mask and we have to figure out how we work with those individual children or provide additional protections for our teachers where there are some situations "

He said there will be other student accommodations, including those with special needs, who cannot wear masks.

"We are going to have PPE in some situations, gloves and gowns and face shields that will provide protection if masks are not the way we can go," he said.

Teachers' concerns

Although some data suggests that children with Covid-19 do not get as sick as older people, experts like Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, admit that not enough tests have been done to know what Enough about children, especially when it comes to virus transmission. That mystery is leaving teachers across the country nervous about the possibility of spending the whole day indoors.

In Fairfax County, teachers will also need to wear masks, even in the front of the classroom, and students who come to school without a mask will have temperature controls.

Brabrand said he wishes they could go one step further and offer tests to detect the virus, but it is not yet reliable or available.

"One of the things to learn with our health department is that the test is done at that time. Do we have enough tests available in this country to evaluate children on a regular basis, or our faculty? I know that is something that the universities we're looking at, but then our conversations here, one of the questions is, is it really just capturing a moment in time, "he said.

"I don't think any of us are there yet, in the United States," he added flatly.

Financing threat

President Donald Trump spent the week aggressively lobbying to reopen schools, which is not only important to children's development, but also key to boosting the economy by allowing parents to leave their homes and return to work.

Both Trump and DeVos even threaten to withhold federal dollars for schools that don't fully reopen.

The reality is that 90% of America's schools get their funding locally.

In Fairfax County, Brabrand said that only 2% of the budget comes from federal dollars.

"It is not about political games. It is not about budget fights. It is about what you are doing best for the United States in a time of crisis, and we need clear, concise, and supportive leadership that says, 'Do it.' and get it right, and we're here to support it. Tell us what you need so we can make it successful. " We need fans of public education to stand up and say, "Superintendents across the country, school boards across the country are trying to do the right thing, and we are here to support you. Tell us how we can help you." That's the recipe for success this fall, "he said.