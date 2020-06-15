The Supreme Court again refuses to deal with Second Amendment cases

Despite a low hurdle for the right-wing Supreme Court, the judges rejected requests for 10 challenges to established state laws to limit the availability and accessibility of some firearms and when they can be carried in public.

More than a decade has passed since the landmark District of Columbia v Heller ruling 5-4 2008 that held that the Second Amendment protects an individual's right to keep and bear arms at home to defend themselves. Except for a follow-up decision two years later, the court has not significantly intervened on Second Amendment rights.

In April, the court also declined to comment on the matter.

This story is breaking and will be updated.