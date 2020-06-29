The Supreme Court declines to take the border wall case

The Trump administration has waived certain legal requirements to proceed with the construction of the border wall. Environmental groups opposing the barriers say the exemption from the regulations is at the expense of wildlife in the region and have challenged authorities provided to DHS to do so.

The lawsuit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity, among others, is one of a series of legal challenges against the construction of President Donald Trump's iconic border wall.

"We are disappointed that the Supreme Court does not consider the flagrant abuse of the law by the Trump administration to accelerate the construction of the border wall," said Jean Su, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity. "This administration has mocked the Constitution to build a hugely destructive wall. We will continue to fight these illegal exemptions and we will do everything we can to prevent further damage to the beautiful border lands."

Jason Rylander, senior advisor to endangered species at Defenders of Wildlife, one of the other groups that presented the challenge, said they are "disappointed" with Monday's decision.