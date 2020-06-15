The Supreme Court, despite conservatism, continues to expand the rights of homosexuals

Monday's decision came at the hands of an unusual coalition of six judges at the nine-member bench, embroiled in a legalistic and textual reading of the statute, but reflecting a cultural transformation in the United States.

The ruling joins the annals of higher court decisions over the past quarter century that have helped drive gay progress on countless fronts, including the 2003 decision that nullifies statutes that criminalize sodomy and one action. 2013 that invalidated a federal law that denied same-sex married couples Social Security and other benefits granted to married couples of the opposite sex.

Even with a newly grounded conservative majority, it appears that the higher court will continue to advance LGBTQ rights. There's still a question about how those rights will fare when religious objections arise or questions about shared locker rooms and restrooms are raised in a transgender dispute, issues that Monday's opinion specifically did not address.

Equally significant, the decision was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts, who had never signed an opinion supporting gay rights.

The legal milestone reflects cultural changes and brings LGBTQ rights into a new area of ​​law. While the 2015 decision to find a right to same-sex marriage marked a climax in domestic life, Monday's decision marks equality at work.

Most ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination "by" sex, extends to people who face workplace biases derived from their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Gorsuch said the law's "message" is "simple and far-reaching: an individual's homosexuality or transgender status is not relevant to employment decisions. That is because it is impossible to discriminate against a person for being gay or transgender without discriminating. that individual based on sex. "

According to the UCLA Williams Institute, more than 7 million people in the US USA They identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender. Of these, about 4 million currently live in states where laws do not protect workers from discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Chief Justice Roberts joins the opinion

As much as Gorsuch's vote has shocked conservatives on and off the field, Roberts' vote, also generally on the right wing, was not predictable.

In his 15 years as Chief Justice, Roberts' dissent in the 2015 gay marriage case marked his first and only oral dissent from the bench.

Roberts then argued that the majority had put themselves in the role of an elected legislature and ignored the limits of the Constitution. Roberts went so far as to compare it to the 1857 Dred Scott ruling that blacks could not be citizens.

"If you are among the many Americans, of any sexual orientation, who favor the expansion of same-sex marriage," wrote Roberts at the time, "celebrate today's decision. Celebrate the achievement of your desired goal … Celebrate the availability of new benefits. But don't celebrate the Constitution. It had nothing to do with it. "

The three dissidents similarly criticized the majority on Monday for trespassing on what they said was the domain of lawmakers, not judges.

Dissenting Judge Brett Kavanaugh tried to emphasize that he was not against gay rights and pointed out the historical nature of the decision. But Kavanaugh was not going to be part of it.

"This Court has previously stated, and I fully agree, that gay and lesbian Americans" cannot be treated as social outcasts or inferior in dignity and worth. "But we are judges, not members of Congress."

It is not a new liberal court

Judgment 6-3 should not be taken as a sign of a new liberal court. Rather, it is a reflection of the kind of cross-ideological consensus that can emerge when individual conservative judges have specific interests that align with those of the four liberal judges.

That kind of pattern tends to be specific to the topic at hand, perhaps influenced by national atmosphere and trends.

A test of LGBTQ rights on the horizon will come next session in a Philadelphia case. It focuses on foster care agencies that will not accept same-sex parents for religious reasons.

The Trump administration had argued against Monday's result, and the ruling may have seemed improbable after the 2018 retirement of Judge Anthony Kennedy, who had authored all views on gay rights dating back to 1996 already. it was often the deciding vote in a bank divided on the cultural dilemma

Unlike the 2015 marriage case based on constitutional protections, Monday's trio of disputes, consolidated as Bostock v. Clayton County, implied a legal interpretation. They were brought in on behalf of two gay men fired from their jobs, as skydiving instructors and coordinators of child welfare services, and on behalf of a transgender woman who lost her position as funeral director.

Employers argued that firing gay or transgender people did not violate Title VII.

As the majority of the court ruled otherwise, Gorsuch avoided the often high tone of Kennedy's decisions and focused on a careful reading of Title VII in his 33-page explanation. In adhering to his textual conservatism, Gorsuch said that the statute's words and its focus on "individuals, not groups" lead to a single interpretation.

He acknowledged that Congress probably would not have anticipated Monday's result when the law was passed in 1964, but said the prohibition of discrimination "on the basis of sex" necessarily covers people who face prejudice for being gay, lesbian or transgender.

"When the express terms of a statute give us one answer and extratextual considerations suggest another," Gorsuch wrote, "it is not a dispute. Only the written word is the law, and everyone is entitled to its benefit."

That Gorsuch wrote the opinion was not an accident. Roberts, as a senior majority judge, had the authority to choose who would write for the court. He selected the conservative textualist, rather than himself or any of the four liberals: Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan.

Debate on Scalia's wishes

Dissenting were justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Kavanaugh.

In his dissenting opinion, Alito, accompanied by Thomas, mocked Gorsuch's approach, stating that "he attempts to pass his decision as the inevitable product of the textualist school of legal interpretation advocated by our late colleague Justice (Antonin) Scalia, but no one should be fooled.

"The Court's opinion is like a pirate ship. It sails under a textual flag, but what it actually represents is a theory of legal interpretation that Judge Scalia exhorted: the theory that the courts should 'update' the old statutes to make them better reflect the current values ​​of society, "added Alito.

Gorsuch argued that he was doing the opposite, interpreting the words written in 1964.

"Ours is a society of written laws," Gorsuch concluded. "Judges are not free to ignore simple statutory commands based on nothing more than assumptions about intentions or conjectures about expectations. In Title VII, Congress adopted broad language that made it illegal for an employer to trust the sex of an employee when deciding to fire him. Employee. We do not hesitate to recognize today a necessary consequence of that legislative choice: an employer who fires an individual simply for being gay or transgender defies the law. "