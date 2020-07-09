The Supreme Court just closed the door after seeing Trump's taxes before the election







Politically, though, Thursday was a pretty good day for Trump as it consolidated the fact that the public is not going to take a look at his tax returns before the November election. The court rejected the US Chamber's attempt to take a look at Trump's taxes, which would have ensured that they had been leaked publicly and, even in the case of the New York grand jury, the court returned it. to a lower court, which means Trump is not yet giving his financial records to anyone.

These twin decisions avert an electoral end-of-world scenario for Trump – the public release of a detailed look at his financial record before facing voters a second time. Trump is, and will continue to be, the only major party presidential candidate (or president) to release zero past tax returns. (Joe Biden released his 2017 and 2018 tax returns last summer.) What in Trump's worldview of living to fight another day is a victory. Trump has long used the legal system to delay unpleasant results for him. This is it.

If that seems contradictory, it is largely due to the complicated nature of the two cases that the court ruled on Thursday. The cases were similar, but not the same. And they had different bets for Trump.

In the case of New York – Trump v. Vance – The president's tax return subpoena specifically referred to an ongoing grand jury investigation to determine whether Trump or the Trump Organization violated state laws regarding silence payments made to two women (Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels ) during the previous period. to the 2016 elections. Both women alleged that Trump had carried out extramarital affairs with them. The investigation also looked at whether business records filed with the state were falsified and whether tax laws were violated, CNN reported. The Court ruled that Trump was not covered by the presidential immunity and therefore had to turn over the subpoena documents, although they forwarded the case, meaning the change will not happen immediately. And even if Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance finally gets the tax records, which now seems highly likely, it will be in the context of a grand jury investigation. And it's a big no-no to leak evidence from the grand jury.