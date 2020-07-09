The Supreme Court just closed the door after seeing Trump's taxes before the election

Politically, though, Thursday was a pretty good day for Trump as it consolidated the fact that the public is not going to take a look at his tax returns before the November election. The court rejected the US Chamber's attempt to take a look at Trump's taxes, which would have ensured that they had been leaked publicly and, even in the case of the New York grand jury, the court returned it. to a lower court, which means Trump is not yet giving his financial records to anyone.
If that seems contradictory, it is largely due to the complicated nature of the two cases that the court ruled on Thursday. The cases were similar, but not the same. And they had different bets for Trump.
In the case of New York – Trump v. Vance – The president's tax return subpoena specifically referred to an ongoing grand jury investigation to determine whether Trump or the Trump Organization violated state laws regarding silence payments made to two women (Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels ) during the previous period. to the 2016 elections. Both women alleged that Trump had carried out extramarital affairs with them. The investigation also looked at whether business records filed with the state were falsified and whether tax laws were violated, CNN reported. The Court ruled that Trump was not covered by the presidential immunity and therefore had to turn over the subpoena documents, although they forwarded the case, meaning the change will not happen immediately. And even if Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance finally gets the tax records, which now seems highly likely, it will be in the context of a grand jury investigation. And it's a big no-no to leak evidence from the grand jury.
In the case of Congress: Trump v. Mazars — The problem was whether members of Congress had the right to view Trump's taxes and financial documents for an investigation into whether the conflict of interest and disclosure laws should be amended or updated. If the Court had ruled in favor of Congress, the details of Trump's financial history would have safe it was made public as Congress leaked stuff is, um, a practice as old as time itself.
So what the Court did is that it is very likely that a grand jury will, at some point, be able to see Trump's fiscal record. And that Congress will not, at least in the short term.
Add it all up then and that's a very good thing for Trump, who has struggled tooth and nail for years not to let the public see any details of his past financial life.
Of course, this was not always the case.
But sometime between the end of January and the middle of February 2016, the space of just a few weeks, Trump had begun to change course.
"You don't learn anything from a tax return," he said in a Republican debate in February 2016. "I'll say this. Mitt Romney seemed like a fool when he was late and late and late and Harry Reid caught him and Mitt Romney." He didn't file until a month and a half before the election and it cost him a lot … As for my return, I want to file it, except for many years, I've been audited every year. Twelve years or something like that. Every year they audit me, they audit me, they audit me … I will absolutely give my refund, but now I'm being audited for two or three (years), so I can't. "
And that was it. Trump has spent the past few years insisting that he cannot release his taxes because he is being audited by the IRS. (Call the Guinness Book of World Records because this must be the longest audit on record!)
Of course, there is no law that prohibits Trump from publishing his statements. In fact, there is a precedent for a president, let's say 10 times faster! – to do it. Trying to put an end to the idea that he was a criminal, Richard Nixon published his tax returns, while in office, in 1973. Therefore, it is not that Trump cannot publish his statements under audit. It is that he does not want.
(The other main reason offered by Trump's allies for their refusal to deliver their statements is that no one cares about seeing them. The most outspoken advocate for this position is White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. "We litigated all of this during the election. People didn't care, "he said in early 2017." They voted for him and let me clarify this: Most Americans are very focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what their appearance ".
Regardless of the reasons, Trump wants to keep them away from the public, ideally forever, but practically speaking, until after the election. And the Supreme Court on Thursday practically made sure that Trump gets that wish. Which, in his book, is a victory.