The Supreme Court refuses to comment on the legal doctrine that protects the application of the law

The decision comes as protesters across the country have been reacting to the death of a black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis. The death has sparked protests across the country pressing for greater accountability and police reform.

In recent years, legal experts, judges and judges from all sides of the ideological spectrum have criticized the legal doctrine known as "qualified immunity", arguing that it is not based on adequate legal authorities and that too often it protects officials of responsibility.

According to the doctrine, an officer will not be responsible even if he violates the Constitution unless he has been "clearly established" in previous cases that his conduct was unconstitutional.

That requires a high bar and makes it difficult to win unless the situation is similar to a previous case with almost identical facts. In some cases with unique fact patterns, of which there are many, officers have been granted immunity even if they have been found to have acted in violation of the Constitution.