The Supreme Court temporarily blocks the court order that cleared the way for a larger vote by mail in Alabama due to Covid-19

The vote was 5-4. The liberal bloc of judges Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan noted their dissent.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall had asked the Supreme Court to step in and allow those requirements to take effect again after they were blocked by a lower court, which cited the coronavirus pandemic.
The state says the measures were enacted to protect fraud on absentee ballots, noting that "extraordinary measures" were taken during the pandemic, including issuing a state of emergency and entering a series of orders aimed at protecting the Health.
But four older or disabled voters joined voting rights groups to challenge the requirements, arguing they violated the right to vote. They also questioned the state's ban on voting on the sidewalk.
A lower court blocked requirements in three counties, Jefferson, Mobile and Lee, for the second round of the Senate on July 14.
The plaintiffs' attorneys said they were "deeply disappointed" by the court's decision.
"Unfortunately, this means that Alabama voters who are at increased risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19 will have to risk their health and violate the CDC's recommendations to vote on July 14," said Deuel Ross, lead attorney for the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund Inc., in a statement.
"The litigation will continue and we intend to seek relief for our clients and other voters in time for November," Ross added.
This story has been updated with additional information.
