The Supreme Court temporarily blocks the court order that cleared the way for a larger vote by mail in Alabama due to Covid-19







The vote was 5-4. The liberal bloc of judges Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan noted their dissent.

Alabama allows any registered voter to vote absentee. In the case in question are state requirements that require a copy of a voter's ID to accompany an absentee ballot, as well as a voter affidavit that has been notarized or signed by two witnesses.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall had asked the Supreme Court to step in and allow those requirements to take effect again after they were blocked by a lower court, which cited the coronavirus pandemic.

The state says the measures were enacted to protect fraud on absentee ballots, noting that "extraordinary measures" were taken during the pandemic, including issuing a state of emergency and entering a series of orders aimed at protecting the Health.

But four older or disabled voters joined voting rights groups to challenge the requirements, arguing they violated the right to vote. They also questioned the state's ban on voting on the sidewalk. A lower court blocked requirements in three counties, Jefferson, Mobile and Lee, for the second round of the Senate on July 14. The plaintiffs' attorneys said they were "deeply disappointed" by the court's decision. "Unfortunately, this means that Alabama voters who are at increased risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19 will have to risk their health and violate the CDC's recommendations to vote on July 14," said Deuel Ross, lead attorney for the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund Inc., in a statement. "The litigation will continue and we intend to seek relief for our clients and other voters in time for November," Ross added. This is not the first time that the judges have intervened in the vote in absentia this mandate. On Thursday morning, the court rejected a request by Texas Democrats to expedite a state-wide mail-order voting access case amid the coronavirus pandemic, making the issue highly unlikely to be resolved. decide in time for the November elections. Like Texas, Alabama was among the 36 states that reported an increase in coronavirus cases this week compared to last week. The court's decision also comes when President Donald Trump has repeatedly dismissed voting by mail as prone to fraud. The President has claimed, without evidence, that there are systematic cheating with mail ballots and has made false accusations against states that are expanding the absence and mail options, despite voting by mail. Numerous studies suggest that electoral fraud is almost non-existent in the U.S., and the president's own electoral fraud commission disbanded without finding any evidence to back up his claims. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, ballots absent or mailed in various ways "are as safe or safer than traditional voting methods." In most states, these ballots are examined and processed before Election Day, which increases the workload and allows more time for scrutiny. This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN's Jamie Ehrlich and Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.