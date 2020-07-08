The surgeon general says that the mandate of the national mask would be too difficult to fulfill, as it would cause problems of excessive vigilance

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams expressed concern over a disputed national mandate requiring the use of face covers, in part due to a lack of enforcement mechanisms and concern about excessive surveillance following the national protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

"Someone has to explain to me how a mask mandate would really work at the national level," Adams told a local Fox affiliate in an interview published on Wednesday. "The authority to do so lies at the state and local levels.

"We are not going to send the National Guard or the Army to enforce a national mandate," he added in his interview with Fox 5 in Washington, DC. "We don't have a compliance mechanism to do that, number one.

"Number two, in the context of the Black Lives Matter movement, when we have people who are killed for handing out individual cigarettes or falling asleep in a fast food line, I am really concerned about excessive surveillance and a situation where giving people one more reason to arrest a black man. "

OHIO GOV INSISTS MASK MANDATE IN SEVEN COUNTIES WILL MAKE & # 39; HUGE DIFFERENCE & # 39; TO SLOWLY DECREASE COVID-19

Adams was referring to the 2014 death by strangling Eric Garner, who was accused of selling loose cigarettes on the street, and the 2020 death of Rayshard Brooks, who was killed by Atlanta police in a Wendy parking lot.

Adams said he supports the facial mask mandates, but that they must happen at the local and state levels.

"I think we have to help educate people. We have to make sure that the enforcement mechanism is something that will not be too onerous," Adams continued. "People are more likely to cooperate if they know why they are doing it. And if they really know how they are going to benefit."

Several governors have required residents to wear face masks as coronavirus cases increase in some areas of the country, but Democrats have pushed for a federal mandate for face masks. Presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden said in late June that he would use federal power to demand that all Americans wear a face mask in public.

THE ATLANTA MAYOR WHO HIRED CORONAVIRUS FACES THE BACKSPACE FOR A PREVIOUS NEWS CONFERENCE WITHOUT A MASK

"The only thing we know is that these masks make a gigantic difference. I would insist that everyone in public wear that mask, ”Biden said. "Anyone who reopens would have to make sure they went into a business that had masks."

The interviewer asked if he would use "federal leverage" to require the use of masks.

"Yes, I would from an executive point of view, yes, I would," said Biden.

"I would do everything possible to demand that people have to wear masks in public," he added.

The Trump administration has repeatedly said it will not require facial masks in all 50 states.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said in an interview with "Fox & Friends" on Monday that the national mask mandate "is not in order."

"Well, it certainly is a state-to-state problem," Meadows said of a mask mandate. "As we look across the country, obviously the narrative is that COVID cases are increasing, but the evidence is increasing exponentially. We have now tested almost 10 percent of our country. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And yet, when we look at masks and the use of masks, that is done based on location, when you cannot have social distancing, but certainly a national mandate is not necessary," he continued. "We are allowing governors and mayors to intervene in that."

When asked why President Trump will not require face masks at his New Hampshire rally on Saturday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany touted the CDC guidelines that list face liners as "recommended but not mandatory. "