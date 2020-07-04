The surprising hypocrisy of the US criticism of China (Opinion)





Let me clarify that I do not mean that other countries should be excused from human rights violations due to social injustices in the United States. But endemic problems with the United States' criminal justice system, which have persisted in both the Democratic and Republican administrations, undermine Washington's credibility of bringing other countries to task for their abuses. To command authority globally, the United States must, at a minimum, meet the standards it seeks to apply to other countries.

Last Wednesday, on the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong's restoration to China, Beijing enacted a new national security law without revealing the draft to Hong Kong in advance. This law carries maximum penalties of life imprisonment for secession, subversion of state power, terrorist activities and collusion with foreign and external forces to jeopardize national security. Under the law, Chinese courts have jurisdiction over "very serious" cases and cases where national security faces "serious and realistic threats", voiding the authority of the Hong Kong courts. While similar laws exist in many countries, including the US, there is concern that these laws will be implemented by China in a way that stifles dissent and undermines Hong Kong's autonomy.

In response to the new law, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo issued a press release criticizing "Beijing's attacks on freedoms of expression, press and assembly, as well as the rule of law, all of which, so far, it has allowed territory to flourish. " Pompeo further stated at a press conference: "The security forces are already arresting Hong Kong people for daring to speak and think freely. The rule of law has been gutted."

New York Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou told me of heartbreaking incidents from her constituents without knowing where the police had taken their loved ones in custody while protesting. When the protesters were finally released, they recounted the appalling conditions in which they were detained, including the refusal of water to wash tear gas from their eyes. In the same week that the State Department criticized China's new law, a civil rights subcommittee of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee held a public meeting on First Amendment violations by police in protests. by Black Lives Matter. The language of rebuke they used: "Unjustified, unnecessary and disproportionate government violence against the people is an attack on democracy itself," opened the briefing on the actions of the police in the United States against their own citizens. Representative Jamie Raskin, chair of the subcommittee, noted "serious violations of the First Amendment at the hands of government authorities … from local police chiefs to the Attorney General and the President of the United States." I attended that briefing because I represent pro bono Linda Tirado, a journalist who spoke at the briefing about how the police officers shot her with a foam bullet that blinded her in the eye while covering civil rights protests in Minneapolis. . I listened to the Rev. Gini Gerbasi relate his horror at the peaceful protesters who were expelled from Lafayette Square with tear gas, without warning and before the curfew, so that President Donald Trump could take a picture holding a Bible in front of the Episcopalian of San Juan Iglesia. Admittedly, while it is easy to demand that the United States government reform police practices, criminal law and policing are generally matters for states, not the federal government. However, Congress can pass laws that set parameters around police conduct, weapons, and training when police forces depend on federal funds. Several bills are being debated now. The House of Representatives has voted in favor of the Police Justice Act, which is named after George Floyd. Among other measures, the bill is intended to ban bottlenecks and end "do not touch orders," the same type of order used when the police fatally shot Breonna Taylor eight times while sleeping in her Louisville home. , Kentucky. Another bill introduced by California Rep. Mark Takano of California would deny federal funds to law enforcement agencies that use tear gas. This bill coincides with a unanimously adopted Senate bill, signed by Trump in November 2019, that prohibits the export of tear gas to Hong Kong police. It remains to be seen what police reform laws are enacted in the end. However, at the very least, it would be difficult to explain why it is excessive to launch tear gas at Hong Kong protesters, but it is acceptable for tear gas at American protesters. Police reform is not only important in promoting criminal justice in the United States. It is an opportunity for the country to lead by example in foreign affairs. Diplomatic exchanges over China's new security law have demonstrated in concrete terms how police violence in the United States has undermined the credibility and ability of the State Department to advance the interests and values ​​of the United States abroad. On May 30, United States Department of State spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus. tweeted reviews on how Beijing has treated Hong Kong protesters: "Freedom-loving people around the world must respect the rule of law and be held accountable to the Chinese Communist Party, which has blatantly failed to deliver on its promises to the people of Hong Kong." Hua Chunying, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, tweeted in response : "I can't breathe".





