The Death of Superman: A Superhero’s Tale

Superman is one of the most iconic superheroes in the world. From movies to television shows and comic books, he has become a household name. However, before his death, there were many things about him that some people may not know; such as the fact that he was born on Krypton and sent to Earth as an infant by his father Jor-El (to save him from their dying planet) or that he had a cousin named Kara Zor-El who also possessed powers like himself. But what really makes this article interesting is how we got here; why we are talking about The Death of Superman…

It all started in 1992 when DC Comics (the company that publishes Superman comics) decided to kill him off. At the time, comic books were experiencing a decline in sales and many people believed that this was a way to revive interest. The storyline began with an alien being known as Doomsday arriving on Earth and quickly defeating Superman in battle. This was the first time that Superman had ever been killed in a comic book. But this wouldn’t be the last. The battle ended with both of them dying and they were later buried together. It was an amazing moment for comics because it showed how far superheroes could go; what they are capable of doing if written correctly.

What role did each character play in the film?

Lois Lane: Lois Lane is also a journalist at the Daily Planet. She is the beautiful love interest of Superman who often gets involved with stories that put her in danger and at risk of being killed, but she doesn’t let this get in her way or stop her from getting what she wants.

Lex Luthor: The film follows Luthor as he becomes more villainous over time, gaining power through his business, LexCorp. Luthor uses his resources to create a new being from the DNA of Superman and one of his employees in order to kill off Superman once and for all.

Superman: After failing numerous times on their own, they send this creature on a path towards Metropolis where he finds Lois Lane first. He kidnaps her and takes her to Luthor as a bargaining chip for Superman.

The Death of Superman: Superman arrives at the scene where he is immediately attacked by this powerful being, but fights back with everything he has. The two are very evenly matched in terms of power, so it’s difficult for either one to get an upper hand over the other.

The Death of Superman + Reign of the Supermen Double Feature is coming to the big screen for an action-packed two-day event! Don't miss your chance to see the premiere event on January 13 and 14! Get tickets today: https://t.co/f3dS3DSO8V pic.twitter.com/eTOnzsa9L3 — DC (@DCComics) January 10, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is the villain in the movie?

The Death of Superman is a movie about the fight between Superman and an alien being known as Doomsday. Doomsday was created by Lex Luthor in order to kill off Superman once and for all. The two are very evenly matched in terms of power, so it’s difficult for either one to get an upper hand over the other. In the end, it’s Superman who prevails, but at the cost of his own life. Doomsday was created by Lex Luthor in order to kill off Superman once and for all. The two are very evenly matched in terms of power, so it’s difficult for either one to get an upper hand over the other.

Is the movie worth watching?

The short answer is yes. The longer answer is that it depends on what you’re looking for in a movie. If you want an action-packed, adrenaline-filled ride, then this movie will not disappoint you. In the end, it’s up to you to decide whether or not you want to watch The Death of Superman. Just remember that it is a good movie despite some of its shortcomings.