Get together Kopral, the orangutan who surpassed all odds of being where he is today. The primate lost both arms after trying to escape abusive captors, but was fortunately welcomed by the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation in West Java, Indonesia. With a little help and a lot of love, he was restored to health and graduated from the organization's "forest school". Take a look at everyday life in Kopral, from happy snacks to taking a walk with an orangutan companion.

