The suspended UCLA professor says the school used him as a & # 39; sacrificial lamb & # 39; to appease those who threaten to mutiny & # 39;

A UCLA accounting professor who was suspended by the university after rejecting a final exam modification request following the death of George Floyd, said "The Ingraham Angle" on Wednesday that he followed school policy.

"I received a directive, like my colleagues, that we should absolutely continue the traditional [university] policy, and take the exam as scheduled with only the normal excuses, as if you were in a car accident, you had a death in the family, "Gordon Klein told host Laura Ingraham. "I followed the specific direction my boss gave me and the school knows it."

IVANKA TRUMP RIPS ‘CANCEL CULTURE’ AFTER IT IS ABANDONED AS A SPEAKER OF ENGAGEMENT

The Washington Free Beacon reported that UCLA suspended Klein, who has taught at the Anderson School of Management for 39 years, for three weeks beginning June 25. According to Inside Higher Ed, the students, who described themselves as "non-black allies," – asked Klein to take the final exam "without harm," meaning that it could only improve the students' grades. They also asked him to extend deadlines for final assignments and projects.

In an email sent to students Monday, Anderson School of Administration dean Antonio Bernardo called Klein's behavior "problematic" and extended the time students have to complete exams given the "difficult circumstances "

Ingraham asked Klein to react to a Change.org petition demanding his dismissal which has been signed by 20,000 students. He also asked him if he believed he was "marked".

"I can let others discover why it was I who was punished for the action," Klein replied. "In my case, I've been there 39 years. I've always been frank as an advocate for equal treatment for all students. I've always been known for compassion. But I'm someone on the verge of retirement."

"The best I can understand is that they needed the lamb slaughtered." "That's what my colleagues have told me. And it was [easy] to sacrifice when weighing the principle of upholding equal treatment for all students regardless of color rather than trying to placate the angry crowd. It was easy for they at least think it was easy for them to just kick me out. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Klein described the university action as "a sad day for free research."

"I quoted in my email [response] my belief in the Martin Luther King principles. I called Minnesota a tragedy. And the same student who contacted me thanked me for overcoming them in difficult times, thanked me for sending them anti-racist materials." he said. "The school just doesn't care. They want to appease the angry crowd."

"And it is a tragedy for the future of education because historically, the faculty code of conduct [says] You must not choose. You must rank people on merit. The school is ignoring its own policies in favor of the screeching wheel. Those who threaten to mutiny. "

Caleb Parke of Fox News contributed to this report.