The Taliban, despite the & # 39; peace & # 39; talks, led the world by far in the 2019 terror attacks, according to a study

Nearly 8,500 terrorist attacks occurred in 2019, killing more than 20,300 people: Some 5,460 were known perpetrators and 14,840 were victims, according to a report released this week by the University of Maryland National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses. to Terrorism (START) as part of its Global Terrorism Database (GTD).

But even as the talks between the United States and the Taliban intensified in Doha to sign a "peace agreement" in Afghanistan, which was finally signed in February and involves an immediate withdrawal of US troops, the insurgency was by far the biggest executor of attacks in all of last year, maintaining a "long-standing upward trend."

"The behavior of organizations participating in peace talks can involve a variety of strategies," Erin Miller, manager of the GTD program, told Fox News. "Increased violence can derail peace talks, but in some cases, it is the escalation of violence that pushes the parties to the negotiating table, when that violence reaches intolerable levels, and the organization can see that as a leverage in negotiations. "

According to the data, the number of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan increased by 2 percent between 2018 and 2019, and the number of victims killed in Taliban attacks increased by 9 percent between 2018 and 2019, "essentially maintaining the escalation that has taken place in Afghanistan in recent years. "

The number of perpetrator deaths in the Taliban attacks decreased by 31 percent, and the number of victim deaths increased by 9 percent.

"While the Taliban entered into peace talks with the United States, Afghanistan experienced 21 percent of all terrorist attacks worldwide in 2019, and 41 percent of all people killed in terrorist attacks (including assailants) in 2019 were killed in Afghanistan, "the report supposed. "The Taliban in Afghanistan were responsible for more terror attacks in 2019 than any other group by a wide margin, and those attacks resulted in more deaths than the next ten deadliest perpetrator groups combined."

While Afghanistan supported most of the assailants with 21 percent, Yemen followed with 9 percent, Iraq with eight percent, India with 7 percent, Nigeria with 6 percent and the Philippines with 5 percent. Pakistan and Somalia were at 4 percent, followed by Syria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Colombia with 3 percent, and Nepal and Burkina Faso with 2 percent.

In addition to the Taliban, several of the perpetrator groups that increased terrorist violence in 2019 included Houthi extremists in Yemen (55 percent increase in attacks; 11 percent increase in total deaths; 54 percent increase in victim deaths), Boko Haram (43 percent increase in attacks; 47 percent increase in total deaths; 37 percent increase in victim deaths); and the Communist Party of Nepal – Maoist – Chand (148 percent increase in total attacks; seven people were killed in 2019, including one perpetrator, up from zero in 2018.

And in the United States in 2019, there were some 64 attacks considered acts of terror, killing 51 people.

"Terrorism in the United States continued to be characterized by diverse, sometimes complex and often ambiguous ideological influences, typically without clear links to formal and named organizations," the report continued. "The perpetrators of the ten deadly terrorist attacks in the United States in 2019 included white supremacists / nationalists, anti-Semitic extremists linked to the Israeli-Jewish black movement, an al-Qaida operation in the Arabian Peninsula, and an extremist conspiracy theory."

However, the report also highlights that "the vast majority of terrorist attacks in the United States in 2019 were non-lethal, around 84 percent, excluding the deaths of the perpetrators," and are documented to have been motivated by "various influences. ideological, including anti-fascist, "anti-government, anti-LGBT, anti-Muslim, anti-Semitic, anti-white, leftist, pro-choice, and white nationalist / supremacist extremism."

By comparison, between 2015 and 2019, 286 people died in terrorist attacks in the United States, excluding robbers. The report also indicated that 95 percent died in firearm attacks and that weapons were the weapon of choice in 27 percent of terrorist attacks in the United States during that time period.

Apparently, the United States reflects a global downward trend in terrorist attacks, with the new report highlighting that 2019 was the fifth consecutive year of decline in global terrorism since terrorist violence peaked in 2014 with nearly 17,000 attacks and more than 44,000 total deaths. The total number of terrorist attacks worldwide decreased by 50 percent between 2014 and 2019, and the total number of deaths decreased by 54 percent.

In 66 percent of all terrorist attacks that took place last year, information about the perpetrator was identified. In addition, in 59 attacks, "the individual perpetrator or perpetrators were identified, but were not known to be affiliated with a particular group or organization."

"This represents a decrease in the number of attacks carried out by unaffiliated persons, which reached a maximum of 102 in 2017. The lethality of attacks carried out by unaffiliated persons also decreased, from more than 200 victims killed in 2016 to 98 in 2019 " annotated report.

But while the analysis concluded that there was a general drop in terrorist attacks globally, it did detect an increase in terrorism in several African countries and an increase in "racially and ethnically motivated terrorism."

"Several major trends emerged in African countries in 2019, including Nigeria, where terrorist violence overall decreased due to a reduction in attacks by Fulani extremists, but terrorist violence carried out by Boko Haram increased," the report stated. . "Boko Haram also increased terrorist activity in Cameroon, Chad and Niger. In addition, Mali saw a 16 percent decrease in attacks in 2019, but a 41 percent increase in total deaths due to multiple (6) attacks terrorists with mass casualties in which more than 30 people died, compared to zero such attacks in previous years. "

The GTD is widely regarded as the most comprehensive unclassified database of terrorist attacks in the world, and the 2020 update includes details of more than 200,000 events that took place worldwide over 50 years, from 1970 to 2019, according to the University of Maryland.

GTD's research team combines artificial intelligence and analytics to systematically identify violent events that meet the definition of terrorism and record a wide range of information about each event. The database, obtained from media articles published worldwide, includes more than 100 variables documenting the date, location, weapons, tactics, targets, perpetrators and victims, and results of each attack.