"The Talk" Stars to Host the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards Virtually

near Video

"The Talk" presenters Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond announced that they will host the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on CBS.

"It is the 14th time that CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards," said Underwood, 56, in a video shared by "The Talk."

The original awards were scheduled for June 12-14, but were postponed due to COVID-19. The new ceremony will take place on June 26 virtually on CBS.

The Daytime Emmy Award is awarded by the New York-based National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

JUDGE CARRIE ANN INABA & # 39; DANCING WITH THE STARS & # 39; SAYS THE DOCTOR & # 39; FORGOT & # 39; TELL YOU ABOUT THE LUPUS DIAGNOSIS

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDSpjP8nXuo (/ embed)

Additional category winners outside the two-hour program will be posted online and another ceremony will take place in July.

Underwood has co-hosted the Daytime Emmy Awards with Mario Lopez since 2016.

This year, "The Talk" is nominated for the Entertainment Talk Show and Entertainment Talk Show Host categories.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Talk" previously won the Entertainment Talk Show award in 2016 and 2018.