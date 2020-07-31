The tallest giraffe in the world is the 12-year-old forest at the Australia Zoo

By
Zaheer
-
0
7


Forest, 12, who lives at the Australia Zoo in Queensland, is so gawky that a Guinness World Records team had to create a specially designed measuring pole and place it next to a hay dispenser in the giraffe's home to record your height.

It took several months to capture the measurements, through images and videos, as it took Forest a while to get comfortable with the new feeder.

Forest, photographed here with the Irwin family, has sired 12 calves.

Forest was born at the Auckland Zoo in New Zealand in 2007 and moved to the Australia Zoo, run by the Irwin family, at the age of two. As part of the zoo's breeding program, it has spawned 12 calves since then, with another on the way.

The tallest species in the world alive today, giraffes generally grow between 15 and 18 feet.

Bindi Irwin shares the first photo of her secret wedding at the zoo
They have been listed as "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and some subspecies are considered "endangered" or "critically endangered".
Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the late conservationist and television personality Steve Irwin, told Guinness World Records:

"Our loving Forest has officially reached the Guinness World Records for being the tallest living giraffe! We are proud of our imposing man, he has a wonderful heart."

She added: "Giraffes are making it difficult in the wild, and we are very proud to be able to do our part to ensure this species is present for future generations."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here