The tallest giraffe in the world is the 12-year-old forest at the Australia Zoo

It took several months to capture the measurements, through images and videos, as it took Forest a while to get comfortable with the new feeder.
Forest was born at the Auckland Zoo in New Zealand in 2007 and moved to the Australia Zoo, run by the Irwin family, at the age of two. As part of the zoo's breeding program, it has spawned 12 calves since then, with another on the way.
The tallest species in the world alive today, giraffes generally grow between 15 and 18 feet.
"Our loving Forest has officially reached the Guinness World Records for being the tallest living giraffe! We are proud of our imposing man, he has a wonderful heart."
She added: "Giraffes are making it difficult in the wild, and we are very proud to be able to do our part to ensure this species is present for future generations."