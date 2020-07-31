The tallest giraffe in the world is the 12-year-old forest at the Australia Zoo

Forest, 12, who lives at the Australia Zoo in Queensland, is so gawky that a Guinness World Records team had to create a specially designed measuring pole and place it next to a hay dispenser in the giraffe's home to record your height.

It took several months to capture the measurements, through images and videos, as it took Forest a while to get comfortable with the new feeder.

Forest was born at the Auckland Zoo in New Zealand in 2007 and moved to the Australia Zoo, run by the Irwin family, at the age of two. As part of the zoo's breeding program, it has spawned 12 calves since then, with another on the way.

The tallest species in the world alive today, giraffes generally grow between 15 and 18 feet.