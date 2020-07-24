The Tampa Bay Rays call for the arrest of officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

The Tampa Bay Rays called for the arrest of Louisville police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in a tweet on Friday, hours before her opening game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The tweet from the Rays' official Twitter account on Friday morning read: "Today is opening day, which means it is a great day to arrest Breonna Taylor's killers."

GIANT PITCHER SAM COONROD REFUSES TO KNEE DURING THE TIME OF BLACK LIVES BY FAITH: "I AM A CHRISTIAN"

The message was followed by a secondary tweet announcing a $ 100,000 donation to local organizations fighting systemic racism.

"Systemic racism is real. Let's unite for positive change, "read another tweet.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot eight times when officers broke into her home on Springfield Drive, firing more than 20 rounds, while carrying out a no-hit order related to a narcotics investigation on March 13.

TRUMP WANTS PLAYERS TO STOP DURING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM AFTER HE SAYS HE WILL LAUNCH THE FIRST LAUNCH IN THE YANKEES GAME

None of the officers involved in the shooting has been arrested or charged. The Kentucky Attorney General's Office is still investigating.

The Rays' statement comes a day after MLB players held up a black ribbon and knelt together in a moment in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement on opening day.

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Sam Coonrod was the only player in both games who didn't kneel, arguing that because of his faith, "I can't kneel before anything but God."

"I just can't address a couple of things I've read about Black Lives Matter, how they lean toward Marxism," Coonrod continued. "And … they said some negative things about the nuclear family. I just can't deal with that. "

Coonrod did not elaborate on what he was referring to, but he did tell reporters that he did not mean "ill will" by his gesture.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

The Rays will face the Blue Jays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on Friday at 6:40.