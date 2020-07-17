The task force report says 18 states in the & # 39; red zone & # 39; of the coronavirus should reverse the reopening





The "red zone" is defined in the 359-page report as "those core-based statistical areas (CBSA) and counties that during the past week reported both new cases above 100 per 100,000 population, and a positive test result of diagnosis above 10% ".

The report outlines the steps counties must take in the red zone. It encourages residents to "wear a mask at all times outside the home and maintain physical distance." And he recommends that public officials "close bars and gyms" and "limit social gatherings to 10 people or less," which would mean reversing reopening provisions in these places.

The report comes despite President Donald Trump's insistence that states reopen and an push to send the country's children to school, even as cases increase.

"We are open now, and we want to stay open and we will stay open. We are not closing. We will put out the fires as they come out," Trump said at a White House event earlier this month.