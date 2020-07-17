The task force report says 18 states in the & # 39; red zone & # 39; of the coronavirus should reverse the reopening

The "red zone" is defined in the 359-page report as "those core-based statistical areas (CBSA) and counties that during the past week reported both new cases above 100 per 100,000 population, and a positive test result of diagnosis above 10% ".
The report outlines the steps counties must take in the red zone. It encourages residents to "wear a mask at all times outside the home and maintain physical distance." And he recommends that public officials "close bars and gyms" and "limit social gatherings to 10 people or less," which would mean reversing reopening provisions in these places.
"We are open now, and we want to stay open and we will stay open. We are not closing. We will put out the fires as they come out," Trump said at a White House event earlier this month.
The following states are in the red zone for cases: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah .
The report says the following 11 states are in the red zone for the positivity test: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Washington. All 11 states in the red zone for the positivity test are also in the red zone for cases, with the exception of Washington state.
Devin O & # 39; Malley, a spokesman for Vice President Mike Pence and the task force, did not question the authenticity of the document, saying the report showed "encouraging signs" amid the pandemic.
"When the vice president held a White House Coronavirus Task Force press conference at HHS a few weeks ago, he reported that 16 states met the criteria for increased cases and increased positivity rates. Such as it's in that report, there are only 10 states that fit that criteria. This is just a data point of many encouraging signs that we are seeing across the country as we continue to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, "said O & # 39 ; Malley in a statement.
Citing guidelines such as wearing face masks and avoiding indoor bars and events, Birx said those steps should be resumed so that cases are brought back under control.
She said they are "asking the American people in those counties and in those states not only to wear those face liners, not to go to bars, not to have dinner indoors, but also not to meet at home. And bring those meetings back down to our phase one recommendation, which was 10 or less. "
Birx touted the importance of wearing masks and said that "any type of gathering indoors" should be avoided in places that experience a spike in cases.