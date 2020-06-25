The tattoo & # 39; 11 11 & # 39; Jennifer Aniston's has sentimental meaning, the report says: & # 39; She is very spiritual & # 39;

Jennifer Aniston has a tattoo dedicated to her dog Norman, but the actress could secretly be using additional ink to remember her beloved companion.

The 51-year-old "Friends" star recently showed off his tattoo on "11 11" wrist during a conversation with co-star Lisa Kudrow for Variety's Actors on Actors series and caused fans to raise their eyebrows at work. wrist.

The actress is said to be "very spiritual" and believes the numbers are good luck, a source told People on Wednesday.

JENNIFER ANISTON REVEALS WHO HE LOVES: "IT'S LIKE A SILVER FOX"

"Number 11 is also special to her on her birthday and Norman," the source told the magazine, referring to Aniston's Welsh Terrier, Norman, who died in 2011. Aniston's birthday is also February 11.

JENNIFER ANISTON COMPLIES 51: A LOOK AT HIS GREATEST MOMENTS

Aniston has bragged about the light scribe in numerous appearances on many red carpets, and while the date he received the tattoo remains a mystery, he was allegedly first seen in late 2018.

According to the outlet, Aniston received her first tattoo in 2011 with her dog Norman's name written on the inside of her right foot in a script font.

Aniston has been outspoken about her love for the deceased puppy, and in the same year told "Inside the Actors Studio" presenter James Lipton that her favorite word was "Norman."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have a dog now," Aniston told host James Lipton, according to People. “My Norman passed away about a month ago. And I remember thinking that I had never had to lose a pet. So just the idea. And Norman was getting there at the time, so again easy access. ”