The teacher explains why he is "a little skeptical" about the idea of ​​"systemic or institutional racism"

Kentucky State University assistant professor of political science Wilfred Reilly said Sunday "Life, Liberty & Levin" that the phrase "systemic racism" often refers to a "difference in performance" between two groups, in instead of something more insidious.

"Systemic or institutional racism, as an academic, is a phrase I am always a little skeptical of," Reilly told host Mark Levin.

"Obviously, if we want to be honest about something in the history of this country, there have been systems like criminal convictions where until very recently, discrimination was seen at a broad level and targeted at groups," Reilly continued. "But very often this phrase simply means that there is a difference in performance between two groups [that] we are going to attribute to racism."

FOX EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP RESPONDS TO BIDEN'S CLAIM WILL TRY TO STEAL ELECTIONS

As an example, Reilly said that no one is accusing the National Basketball Association of discriminatory practices despite the fact that a large majority of its players are African-American.

"I don't think any serious person believes that [the NBA is overwhelmingly black] because white athletes just don't get a fair shake-up in American society," he said. "The reason is that there is what we could call a cultural variable.

"African Americans play more basketball and, on average, in the median, with all due respect to Hick From French Lick [Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird], we are better at it," added Reilly, who is black.

Likewise, Reilly continued, the fact that Major League Baseball teams have so few black players is also not a product of racism.

"You see the same thing in more than you could call 'serious situations' all the time," said Reilly, who noted a 1995 study by liberal economist June O & # 39; Neill and conservative filmmaker Dinesh. D & # 39; Souza who examined income disparity between Caucasians and African Americans.

"As I recall, African Americans did 82 percent of what Caucasians did," he said. "And this was universally attributed to racism, and what they discovered was that that was not the case."

"There were a lot of 'variables' in quotes, in quotes. African Americans are a younger population. The most common age for a black man is 27. The most common age for a white man is 58. Obviously, the people win later in life when they had the opportunity to move into executive functions. "

Another reason, Reilly added, is that the black population is concentrated in the South, where wages are lower than in other parts of the United States.

"It could be argued that some of those things are class-related and other things, but there is no business pattern that pays an absolutely equally qualified black man and an absolutely equally qualified white man different amounts overall," he said.

Turning to the police issue, Reilly said what many attribute to "systemic racism" can be explained by other factors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If you look at the crime report from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, the rate of African-American crimes for violent crime where you run into the police [whites dominate corporate crime] is 2.4 times the white rate. So you would expect there, unfortunately, to be more encounters between African Americans and the police, "he said.

"And when you look at this narrative about blacks and the police in constant conflict, not just much of the structural element … it disappears if you adjust to the crime rate, the numbers themselves that are often used by me They are very impressive, very inflated in terms of police violence. "