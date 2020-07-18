The teacher predicts that Kanye West could take advantage of the & # 39; protest vote & # 39; if you go ahead with the White House offer

Rapper Kanye West could receive a sizable "protest vote" if he continues his quixotic presidential campaign, University of Maryland professor of African American studies Jason Nichols told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Friday.

"I don't think there is any chance that he will win, but I think people need to understand the power of a protest vote," Nichols told presenter Lisa Boothe. "There are a lot of people who are completely dissatisfied with the direction the country is headed under Donald Trump and there are people who don't like Joe Biden or who don't think he's consistent or competent, or whatever that narrative is , and they are looking for someone who is another option. "

Nichols told guest host Lisa Boothe that West's impact could be comparable to that of Jill Stein, the 2016 Green Party candidate who received more than 1.4 million votes in the general election.

KANYE WEST TWEETS IMAGE OF HIS FACE IN THE RUSHMORE MOUNT AMONG THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL OFFER

"I don't know anyone who agrees with Jill Stein," said Nichols. "She is anti-vaxxer, she is a strange character. But at the same time, they voted for her because they were not satisfied with Hillary Clinton and they did not like Donald Trump. I think it could happen with Kanye West, who will record it in history books which I think is part of their purpose here. "

Earlier this week, West filed Candidacy Statement and Organizational Statement documents with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). The latest document authorizes a political committee to raise and spend money on behalf of West, while the first indicates that West has raised at least $ 5,000 through campaign activity.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Board of Elections announced that West had qualified for the ballot in Sooner State.

West visited Trump at the White House in October 2018, and his wife, Kim Kardashian, successfully pressured Trump to commute Alice Johnson's sentence.

"I think that's a big reason why it could be a problem for Donald Trump," said Nichols. "I think the people who saw Donald Trump and said, 'Oh well, all the claims that Donald Trump is racist are offset by the fact that he is an advocate of criminal justice reform & # 39 ;, and I use & # 39; defender & # 39; very freely.

"At the same time, Kanye West can take that away from him. Alice Johnson's commuting was more work (of Kardashian), possibly, than Donald Trump."

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy and Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.