The team reveals its new arena name

It is a new era for the islanders in Belmont.

Not only by name, as the team announced that Swiss-based investment bank UBS secured the naming rights for its new Long Island arena, but also in the perception surrounding the team. Co-owner Jon Ledecky believes the new facility, along with a partnership with UBS, will help make way for high-level talent for the islanders.

"What it does for us as a team takes away the discussion from the agents who say to their players, 'Hey, you don't want to go play on Long Island because the Nassau Coliseum is a dump. And there is no state-of-the-art practice facility, "which we also have now," Ledecky told The Post on Wednesday. "So we have taken all those talking points that were a burden on the islander fans. … We have taken all of that. And now that focus should be on trying to win that fifth Cup."

The islanders partnered with advisory firm Oak View Group for the project, and UBS Arena is expected to be completed in time for the 2021-22 season.

The move represents a departure from many of the team's flaws in recent years. As such, the group believes that UBS is the perfect partner to bring islanders into the future.

"If I had come to you and said, 'Hi, how would you like to spend a billion and a half dollars, be the fourth arena in the market, with a team that is the only team in the NHL that doesn't have That had a shrinking fan base, not a growing fan base at one point, which had had more owners than it could count. … Are you in? " Chances are good, not many companies would say "I'm in, let's go," "Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke told The Post on Wednesday." What we find at UBS is the right like-minded partner for us, which is "Don't make a decision today. Make a decision about tomorrow."

Ledecky wants to bring back the raucous atmosphere that the islanders got used to at the Nassau Coliseum, but with much improved infrastructure and a game day experience.

Simply put, the islanders want an ice home advantage that fans can be proud of once again.

"If you build something spectacular in the world's largest market, which is New York, then everyone will come and want to be a part of it," Leiweke said. "That is our bet."