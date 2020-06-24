The teams in South Carolina begin the process to eliminate John. C. Calhoun statue

The teams pulled out chainsaws and began the process of tearing down the massive statue of former Vice President John C. Calhoun in historic Charleston, S.C., on Wednesday.

Several hundred people came out to see the removal of the 115-foot monument, which was dedicated to the slavery advocate and the former senator.

Confederate monuments and those of known figures with pro-slavery ties have come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks following the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis.

"We put white supremacy and white supremacy where it belongs, in the ash heap of history," said Charleston Councilman Karl L. Brady Jr.

Moving teams were seen using bucket trucks and massive cranes to reach the height of the statue. They also seemed to remove the plates that decorated the four sides of the monument's pedestal.

"Calhoun Street between Meeting Street and King Street is closed due to the removal of the John C. Calhoun statue," the Charleston Police Department tweeted just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night "It will be closed for several hours."

Members of the City Council, including Brady, passed a resolution authorizing the removal of the statue in a 13-0 vote during a meeting Tuesday night. It came after Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg announced that he would send the resolution to City Hall.

"We have a sense of unity to advance racial reconciliation and unity in this city," Tecklenburg said after the vote to remove the statue, according to WCSC-TV from Charleston. "God bless you all."

Tecklenburg reportedly announced plans to remove the statue last Wednesday. The result was that dozens of protesters tied their arms around the monument as they shouted, "Take it down!" He added that the Calhoun statue is not protected by the South Carolina Heritage Law for various reasons, which protect historical monuments and building names.

Others feel the divisive statue is part of history and should be kept up, depending on the season.

In the 1830s, Calhoun reportedly called slavery a "positive good" and argued that slaves in the south were better than free blacks in the north.

"(The monument) is seen by many people as more than just a memorial to the accomplishments of a South Carolina native, but rather a symbol glorifying slavery and as such a painful reminder of the history of slavery in Charleston, "the city said. in resolution

The monument is 115 feet tall and was erected in 1896, according to the Charleston Museum.

Calhoun, the seventh vice president, also served as the US secretary of state and secretary of war. USA, reported the station. He died in 1950, 11 years before the start of the Civil War.

On Tuesday night, a granite pillar that held the statue of a Confederate soldier on the grounds of the North Carolina Statehouse for 125 years fell after three days of failed attempts.

Associated Press contributed to this report.